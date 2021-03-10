SEEG depth electrode Market 2021 – 2027: Historical Analysis, Growth Size, Positively Impact, Demand and Supply, Sales Revenue, Values, Price, Trends, Opportunity, Key Manufacture, Industry Share and Forecast

Global SEEG depth electrode Market is valued at USD 12.41 million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 15.23 million by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.46% over the forecast period.

Technological development in neurological research is driving the SEEG depth electrode market.

The SEEG Depth Electrode Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the SEEG Depth Electrode market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Stereo electroence phalography (SEEG) is an invasive surgical process which is used to determine areas of brain where epileptic seizures originate. In this process, doctors place electrodes in targeted brain areas which are monitored to exactly detect seizure source. At the time of seizure onset, it can be better localized which leads to a surgical resection and a good seizure outcome. the procedure relies on the stereotactic placement of multiple depth electrodes to record cortical and subcortical structures without using large craniotomies. In case of SEEG, although it relies on the use of stereotactic principles, the “stereo” of SEEG mainly refers to the three dimensional nature of SEEG recording. For every patient, the approach of intracerebral electrode placement is personalized according to previously acquired clinical, electrical, and anatomic data to minimize the complications that may arise. The main benefits of SEEG are it is minimally invasive method, less complications and it can reach areas of the brain that are impossible with subdural grids.

Global SEEG depth electrode Market report is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and by regional & country level. Based on type, global SEEG depth electrode market is classified as contact points 8 – 12, contact points below 8 and contact points above 12. Based upon end user, global SEEG depth electrode is classified into pre-surgical diagnosis and scientific research.

The regions covered in this SEEG depth electrode market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

SEEG Depth Electrode Companies:

Some major key players for Global SEEG depth electrode market are,

Ad-Tech Medical

Integra Life

DIXI Medical

PMT Corporation

HKHS

Others

Global SEEG Depth Electrode Market Dynamics –

SEEG is used for invasive study of refractory epilepsy patients, neurological activity of brain, and precise localization of epileptogenic zone. SEEG can cover broad areas of bilateral hemisphere with high accurate sampling from sulcal areas along with deep brain structures. The demand of SEEG depth electrodes is also increasing due to use of enhanced technologies including acquisition of three-dimensional angiography and magnetic resonance image (MRI) in frameless condition, developed multimodal planning, and robot assisted implantation which have helped in accuracy and safety of electrode implantation. One of the main reason of increasing popularity of SEEG depth electrodes is the minimum complications compared to other methods of electrode implantations in to the brain. Additionally, SEEG is applicable as a therapeutic substitute for deep-seated injuries, e.g., nodular heterotopia, and in non-operative epilepsies using SEEG-guided radiofrequency thermocoagulation which helps to drive the market effectively for growing cases of injuries. About 65 million people worldwide have epilepsy and almost 80% live in developing nations which shows the need of methods such as SEEG in diagnosing the epilepsy seizures. The main disadvantage of SEEG is the poor functional mapping due to its limited ability to record contiguous cortical regions which restrains the market up to some extent.

Global SEEG Depth Electrode Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the SEEG depth electrode market with highest share in 2019 followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, growing number of epilepsy cases and rising cases of head injuries due to accidents as well as developed healthcare infrastructure is driving the market in this region. Approximately 1.2 percent of U.S. people have active epilepsy Which is around 3.4 million people nationwide and about 1 in 26 U.S. people will develop epilepsy at some point during their lifetime, which increases the importance of brain mapping methods such as SEEG electrodes. In case of Europe, it is expected that SEEG depth electrode market will have steady growth rate due to presence of well-established healthcare system, formation of various nonprofit organizations like of European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP) which works on research and data collection related to multiple sclerosis is further propels the market growth. Asia-pacific is expected to have highest growth rate during forecast period due to increasing geriatric population, unexploited opportunities and rapid improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China. For example, still more than 75% of patients of developing countries do not receive the treatment they need for their seizure where as 80% of seizure patients are from these developing nations. This huge untapped market of developing countries present in Asia-pacific, Latin America and Africa will create more opportunity for SEEG depth electrode market to grow in future.

Key Benefits for Global SEEG Depth Electrode Market Reports–

Global SEEG depth electrode Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global SEEG depth electrode Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global SEEG depth electrode Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global SEEG depth electrode Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global SEEG Depth Electrode Market Segmentation –

by Type: Contact Points 8 – 12, Contact Points blow 8, Contact Points above 12

by End-User: Pre-surgical Diagnosis, Scientific Research

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

