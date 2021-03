Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) – Size, Share, Trends and Profitable Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2026

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Blue Prism, Pegasystems, IBM Corporation, NICE Systems, Kryon Systems, Cicero, Atos SE.

Market Analysis: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2020 and historic year 2019. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising popularity and attractiveness of enterprise resource planning which is driving the needs of the business to move towards the automations. Robotic process automation provides good accuracy, improved cycle time and increased productivity in transaction and data processing which drives the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global robotic process automation market are Sutherland Bulgaria, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., Celaton, UiPath, Verint, Redwood Technology B.V., IBM Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., THOUGHTONOMY, KOFAX INC., Jacada Inc., Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, Daythree Business Services sdn bhd, IPsoft Inc., softomotive among others.

Market Definition: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Robotic process automation refers to the use of software with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities that can manage high volumes of tasks and data. These can be queries, calculations, maintenance of records and transitions. It is a series of programs and codes along with commands which are executed by robots as per the demands of business policies and guidelines. Robotic automation interacts with the existing IT architecture with no complex system integration required. The main aim of these automations is replace the boring and repeatedly task being performed by humans.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Automation Anywhere Inc., announced the launch of new robotic process automation analytics solution Bot Insight that enables the users to visualize and access the complex data and can provide with the real time actionable business intelligence and operational insights on bot performance

In February 2018, NIIT Technologies has adopted intelligent automation by partnering with UiPath to drive greater business benefits for their clients globally. With the help of robotic process automation, NIIT Technologies can deliver end to end solutions to their customers

Research Methodology: Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Reports – Table of Contents

Preface Assumptions and Research Methodology Executive Summary: Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Market Overview Key Insights Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region North America Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Analysis and Forecast Competitive Landscape

