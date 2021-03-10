Rising Usage of Wind and Solar Energy Bolstering Demand for Energy Storage Systems

Due to the increasing adoption of renewable sources of energy, the demand for energy storage systems is growing rapidly across the world. With the rise in the pollution levels, the public preference for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind is increasing explosively over the conventionally used energy sources such as coal, gas, and oil. Furthermore, as the renewable energy sources have extremely variable outputs, their growing usage is positively impacting the demand for energy storage technologies.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the popularity of energy storage technologies is soaring all over the world. This is propelling the growth of the global energy storage market. As per P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the size of the market was 171,039.3 Megawatts (MW) in 2019. The size of the market is predicted to rise by 69,917.6 MW between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Historically, the Asia-Pacific energy storage market exhibited the highest growth in the world. This is attributed to the high number of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in Japan, China, and India. Furthermore, the market is predicted to register major advancement in the region in the forthcoming years, on account of the increasing installation of energy storage systems in the region. Additionally, the storage capacity added by the APAC region in the market over the next several years is predicted to be the highest across the world.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Type

Mechanical Pumped hydro storage Liquid air energy storage Compressed air energy storage

Electrochemical Lithium battery Lead–acid battery Sodium–sulfur (NaS) battery

Thermal

Chemical

Geographical Analysis