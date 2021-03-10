RF Microneedling Market Outlook Size, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress and forecast 2019-2027

Global RF Microneedling Market: Introduction

RF microneedling is a minimally invasive technique, in which the microneedling procedure is carried out with radio frequency energy to rejuvenate the appearance of the skin. The radio frequency energy passed deep into the skin dermis allows skin tightening, reduces acne scars through blood circulation, and stimulates the synthesis of elastin and collagen. The procedure causes minimal damage to the upper layers of skin; therefore, it involves marginal downtime. The overall cost of the treatment differs from one individual to another based on the thickness of the skin, severity of the condition, the target area, and the number of sessions recommended. Microneedling makes the columns for healing in the skin and induces the growth factor in order to derive the mechanism of the natural recovery. Its effectiveness is similar to peeling, but its damage on epidermis is minimal. Hence, the treatment is safe as non-ablative treatment with minimal pain.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76547

Key Drivers of Global RF Microneedling Market

Rise in Usage of RF Microneedling

Fractional RF technology is an innovative design that treats the target area through rapid penetration of insulated microneedle without causing extensive damage to the epidermis. RF techniques have been safe and effective for fractional RF skin resurfacing and nonablative skin tightening. RF technology is also considered the standard option for esthetic treatments. It is used to treat fine lines & facial wrinkles, scarring of acne & chickenpox, mild to moderate skin sagging, and irregular skin texture. RF treatments for skin tightening are commonly used, as these heat the subcutaneous tissues and dermis, thereby stimulating dermal collagen remodeling.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive procedure

Demand for minimally and noninvasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring procedures using novel radiofrequency (RF) systems is growing at a rapid pace. These minimally and noninvasive technologies have become the fastest growing areas of aesthetic medicine. RF microneedling is a minimally invasive, non-ablative technique commonly used for body contouring, skin tightening, and cellulite reduction. The electromagnetic technology is based on the use of an oscillating electrical current that generates and delivers thermal energy to the deep dermis and subcutaneous fat that stimulates the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, resulting in skin tightening and lifting, while causing minimal damage to superficial structures of the skin. Hence, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures is projected to drive the global RF microneedling market.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on RF Microneedling Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76547

North America to Account for Major Share of Global RF Microneedling Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global RF microneedling market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to increase in minimally invasive and noninvasive technologies and the availability of developed health care infrastructure. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for RF microneedling during the forecast period.

The RF microneedling market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in demand for anti-aging aesthetic procedures in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global RF Microneedling Market

The global RF microneedling market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a small number of key players. Leading players operating in the global RF microneedling market are:

Lumenis

Cutera

Endymed Medical

Aesthetics Biomedical

Cartessa

Veroderm Medical Technologies

Hunan Astiland Medical Aesthetics Technology Co., Ltd.

Nubway Co. Ltd.

Timpac Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Candela Corporation

Lutronic Corporation

Sincoheren Ltd.

Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co., Ltd.

Buy RF Microneedling Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76547<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/