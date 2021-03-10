Retail Automation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Retail automation is a set of automated processes that integrate software and hardware solutions to manage the retail activities such as inventory management, product management, workforce management, store audit, and others. Retail automation typically includes self-service processes and standalone kiosks that operate as fully automatic retail stores with the help of software integrations. Rise in margin pressure is driving the retailers to opt for unique solutions that can differentiate them in intense competition and increase in e-commerce activities across the globe has positively impacted the retail automation market. The global retail automation market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, which is attributed to rise in need to optimize business processes and increase in need for centralized monitoring & controlling platform for inventory management. In addition, proliferation of mobile devices among consumers has increased the application areas of connected devices.

For example, with the help of a mobile application, the consumer can check or buy a product without having to wait in long queues. For instance, in September 2018, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched the next generation of an enterprise-class hand-held mobile computers that are designed for helping retail, transportation, manufacturing, and logistics companies. The new generation computers are expected to empower workers to deliver a higher level of customer satisfaction and services.

However, requirement of high initial investment is expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent. The global retail automation market is segmented based on type, implementation, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified Point-of-Sale (POS), barcode & RFID, electronic shelf label (ESL), camera, autonomous guided vehicle (AGV), and others. Based on implementation, the market is bifurcated into in-store and warehouse. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the global retail automation market. These include Datalogic S.p.A., NCR Corporation, First Data Corporation, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, KUKA AG, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and Posiflex Technology, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global retail automation market size is provided. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. – The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global retail automation market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Type – Point-of-Sale (POS) – Barcode & RFID – Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) – Camera – Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV) – Others Implementation – In-store – Warehouse End-User – Hypermarkets – Supermarkets – Single Item Stores – Fuel Stations – Retail Pharmacies BY REGION – North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o Germany o France o UK o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o Japan o China o India o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS –

Datalogic S.p.A. – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Fiserv, Inc. – Fujitsu Limited – Honeywell International Inc. – KUKA AG – NCR Corporation – Posiflex Technology Inc. – Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions – Zebra Technologies