Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) – Size, Share, Trends and Profitable Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2026

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG Germany, OMRON Healthcare.

The global remote patient monitoring market is projected to reach USD 117.1 billion by 2026 from USD 23.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% between 2020 and 2026. The rising geriatric population and the growing need to expand healthcare access, cost benefits of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, benefits of RPM to reduce the burden on medical resources, advancements in telecommunications, growing incidences of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in telehealth and RPM are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the regulatory variations across regions, healthcare fraud, and informal usage of social media practices is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the health of the population and a huge economic impact on most countries. As of 22nd September 2020, 31.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with 971,881 deaths (Worldometer). The COVID-19 pandemic is providing immense opportunities for remote patient monitoring solutions, considering that social distancing is the only existing solution developed so far, which is capable of minimizing exposure. In line with this, remote patient monitoring represents an attractive, effective, and affordable option. Moreover, this technology is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.

REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET dynamics

Driver: rising Geriatic population and growing need to expand healthcare access

The growth of this population segment will boost the demand for healthcare and long-term care services and greatly increase the burden on governments and health systems. This will prove favorable to the market for remote patient monitoring. Remote patient monitoring can enhance the overall reach of and access healthcare while reducing unnecessary visits, hospital admissions & readmissions, and the time and costs involved in traveling to meet healthcare professionals

Restraint : Healthcare Fraud

Healthcare fraud is an important consideration in the area of telehealth and telemedicine practices. There are numerous ways a patient or a physician can be victimized—for instance, the physician’s name and accounts can be used to receive payments from the insurance company, or non-eligible or non-listed institutional providers can practice improper coding and billing for false claims.

Opportunity: high utility of RPM in comabating infectious diseases and epidemics

Infectious diseases are among the most difficult conditions to treat in hospital facilities, as both patients and healthcare workers are at equal risk of contracting the infection. In such cases, telemedicine has great potential to limit the spread of epidemics and healthcare-associated infections owing to its inherent benefits, such as the early detection of diseases and virtual visits, consequently reducing overall patient exposure. It certainly reduces the total number of in-person visits and travel included in the process of treatment. It is a safer mode of care delivery and slows down the spread of infectious diseases.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global remote patient monitoring market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the RPM market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, and the increasing overall & geriatric population.

Some of the key players include BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG Germany, OMRON Healthcare (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Resideo Life Care Solutions (US), Vivify Health, Inc. (US), ALTEN Calsoft Labs (France), Preventice Solutions (US), Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel), VitalConnect (US), Welch Allyn (US), Teladoc Health Inc. (US), Dexcom Inc. (US), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US), and VivaLNK Inc. (US).

Major Classifications are as follows:

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: By Device Type

Heart Monitors

• Breath Monitors

• Others

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: By Application

Cancer Treatment

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Diabetes Treatment

• Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

• Other

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: By End-User

Home Care Settings

Hospital/Clinics

Other

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: Recent Developments:

In 2020, Philips, Launched the Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch for remote monitoring in the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore to support fetal and maternal monitoring

In 2020, Koninklijke Philips formed collaboration with American Telemedicine Association (ATA) (US), this collaboration helped increase the adoption of telehealth across acute, post-acute, and home care settings.

In 2020, BioTelemetry acquired the On.Demand remote patient monitoring (RPM) and coaching platform, operated by Envolve People Care, Inc., which is a Centene Corporation subsidiary. This acquisition expands chronic RPM and coaching solutions to BioTelemetry’s current suite of acute care connected health products and services, focusing specifically on diabetes, hypertension, and chronic heart failure.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis & research methodology are the major topics in which this Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market research report is divided. This market research provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. The report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the market. Each of the topics covered in the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market analysis report is studied very well to get clear idea about all the factors that are influencing the market growth.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

