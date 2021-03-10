Refurbished Medical Equipment Market to Register CAGR 9.7% Between 2021 and 2028

Analysis of the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

The medical imaging equipment type segment in the global refurbished medical equipment market is estimated to account for majority revenue share in 2017, and this segment is projected to be US$ 4,100.8 Mn in 2017.

The hospitals application segment in the global refurbished medical equipment market is expected to account for highest revenue share of US$ 3,079.4 Mn in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The refurbished medical equipment market in North America is estimated to account for major revenue share of US$ 2,700.1 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register lucrative CAGR in next ten years, owing to growing number of private hospitals in the region. Europe is expected to be second fastest growing region. Increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness about cancer and cancer treatment, and growing number of hospitals using different medical equipment in countries in the region are expected to drive growth of the North America market.

Key players operating in the global aquaculture market include Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc., Everx Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Integrity Medical Systems, Inc., Agito Medical A/S, DRE Inc., SOMA Technology, Inc., Block Imaging International, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and GE Healthcare Inc.

The report covers following insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Key trends and changing consumer preferences in major industries

Changing demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data of major players

Impact of COVID-19:

The Refurbished Medical Equipment Market report includes overview, which deciphers value chain structure, industrial environment, regional examination, applications, market size and forecast. Usually a most recent report, covering the current COVID-19 effect on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each viewpoint of life all inclusive. This has brought along a few changes in market conditions. The quickly changing market situation and initial and future evaluation of the affect is secured within the report. The report gives an overall analysis of the market based on types, applications, regions, and for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. It moreover offers investment opportunities and likely threats within the market based on a brilliantly investigation.

