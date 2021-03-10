Real Time Location System Market Advancement in Technology, Innovations and Global Trends 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Real Time Location System Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

The real time location system market was valued at USD 3.61billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.65billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.47% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Real Time Location System market profiled in the report:– Ubisense Group PLC, AeroScout, Inc., TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Savi Technology, Zebra Technologies, CenTrak Healthcare company, Ekahau, Inc., Versus Technology, Identec Group AG, Sonoitor Technologies, Inc., Awarepoint Corporation

Scope of the Report

Real time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. The improved ability of real-time tracking in diverse business processes boosts the real-time locations systems market share. These systems provide increased productivity, accuracy, and operational excellence. Moreover, among the RTLS technologies, the demand for RFID tags has been increasing in the healthcare sector because RFID tags can be used in many forms such as tracking of surgical tools to tracking patients and staff.

Key Market Trends

Mining Industry Offers Potential Growth

– The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, which has been conducted under the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, has established that workplace injuries have decreased by 25% in 10 years, due to the advent of various technologies in the workplace. This helps in boosting the real time location system market.

– With the increase in mining activity, across different regions, the production of any mine is heavily dependent on a safe interface between mining equipment and human beings. Therefore, the need arises for a wireless communication framework for mine safety, security, and its management that provides efficient, reliable, secure exchange and processing of relevant information. This creates huge market opportunities for RTLS during the forecasted period.

Global Real Time Location System Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Automotive

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Oil & Gas

Mining

Regional Analysis For Real Time Location System Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Real Time Location System Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Real Time Location System Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

