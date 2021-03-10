Real-Time Locating Systems Market Growth 2021 Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027

Latest research report on Real-Time Locating Systems Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Real-Time locating Systems are precise positioning systems that enable user to identify and track objects, people or animals by providing the information through automatic and continuous feedback. It is a fully automated Wi Fi based tracking systems which uses wireless technology such as ultra wideband, RFID, GPS and other to detect presence and location of things and people.

North America is dominating the market of Real-Time Locating Systems due to the presence of global players which offers competitive advantage in this market. The U.S holds largest share of RTLS market in North America followed by Canada and Mexico. RTLS offers wide range of features and companies such as BMW, Aston Martin Lagonda, Airbus, Hewlett Packard, Samsung Electronics and Boeing among others are utilizing RTLS systems in their manufacturing process systems to track various tools. Europe stands as second biggest market due to the growth of healthcare and BFSI industry whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due to the growing economies of China and India and high investment of government in defense sector.

This report focuses on the global Real-Time Locating Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Locating Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stanley Healthcare (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Ubisense Group PLC. (U.K.)

IMPINJ, Inc. (U.S.)

Savi Technology (U.S.)

AiRISTA, LLC (U.S.)

CenTrak, Inc. (U.S.)

Versus Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Identec Group AG (Liechtenstein)

Redpine Signals, Inc. (U.S.)

Decawave Ltd. (Ireland)

Awarepoint Corp. (U.S.)

BeSpoon SAS (France)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RFID

Wi-Fi

UWB

GPS

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Banking

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real-Time Locating Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real-Time Locating Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

