Proteomics Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bruker Corporation and more.

According to Market Study Report, Proteomics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Proteomics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global proteomics market is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2026 from USD 25.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Proteomics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

QIAGEN Bioinformatics (Netherlands)

Creative Proteomics (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

Sengenics (Singapore)

Biomax Informatics AG (Germany)

MS Bioworks LLC (US)

WuXi NextCODE (China)

Fios Genomics Ltd. (UK)

GENEWIZ (US)

Biognosys AG (Switzerland)

Bioproximity (Switzerland)

MRM Proteomics Inc. (Canada)

Integrated Proteomics Applications (US)

Poochon Scientific, LLC (US)

Proteome Factory AG (Germany)

VProteomics (India)

HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan)

Applied Biomics, Inc. (US).

“The protein fractionation segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the proteomics market, by instrumentation technology, during the forecast period “

Based on instrumentation technology, the proteomics market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), and protein fractionation. During the forecasted period, protein fractionation segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the global proteomic market.

“Academic research laboratoires segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on end users, the proteomics market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, academic research laboratories, and other end users. During the forecasted period, the academic research laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global proteomics market.However, pharmcautical companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region proteomics market”

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research, and rising awareness of personalized therapeutics.

Competitive Landscape of Proteomics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

3.1 Definition And Methodology

3.2 Vendor Dive Overview

3.2.1 Stars

3.2.2 Emerging Leaders

3.2.3 Pervasive Players

3.2.4 Participants

4 Company Evaluation Matrix For Startups (2019)

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Responsive Companies

4.3 Starting Blocks

4.4 Dynamic Companies

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Product Launches

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Acquisitions

5.4 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall proteomics market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

