Protein Sequencing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global protein sequencing market size was valued at $ 5,399.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $ 9,926.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Protein sequencing provides information regarding the amino acids that make up a protein. While performing the sequencing process, amino acids are sequentially removed from the N-terminal end of the protein strand and identified in the order they occur in the protein. Protein sequencing finds its wide applications in the field of genetic engineering, and biotherapeutics. There are two main technologies available for protein sequencing namely Edman degradation and mass spectrometry. Edman degradation is considered as the gold standard for protein sequencing. The major factors contributing to the growth of the protein sequencing market include surge in focus on biotherapeutics development biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in various developing and developed regions. Technological advancements in de novo peptide-sequencing methods and analytical methods, with the application of neural networks, have opened new avenues in the market. However, high cost of infrastructures and the required equipment such as mass spectrometers, hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, technological advancements for the identification of isobaric residues in protein sequences are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. Bioinformatics Solutions Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Proteome Factory, Rapid Novor Inc., Selvita, SGS, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation are some of the key players in the global protein sequencing market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

The protein sequencing market share and analysis is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry. – The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global market. – The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – The global protein sequencing market trends are studied from 2018 to 2026. – Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the protein sequencing industry. – The quantitative analysis of the global protein sequencing market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product & Service – Reagents & Consumables – Instruments o Mass Spectrometry Instruments o Edman Degradation Sequencers – Analysis Product – Protein Sequencing Services By Technology – Mass Spectrometry – Edman Degradation By Application – Biotherapeutics – Genetic Engineering By End User – Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies – Academic Institute and Research Centre – Others By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o Germany o France o UK o Italy o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o Australia o Japan o India o China o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Brazil o Saudi Arabia o South Africa o Rest of LAMEA

