Protein Hydrolysate For Animal Feed Application Market Hits US$ 890 Bn by 2028 with Wego Chemical Group, AGROCOLMEX, Proliant Dairy Ingredients, CropEnergies AG, Kerry, Scoular Company

Protein hydrolysates are defined as a complex mixture of oligopeptides, peptides, and free amino acids that are produced by partial or extensive hydrolysis, while biopeptides or bioactive peptides are defined as peptides that possess beneficial pharmacological properties.

Proteins that have undergone hydrolysis are referred to as “hydrolyzed” or “hydrolysate protein”. Healthy infants’ intestines are capable of, and should work to digest protein. In fact, there has been good research to show that infants fed hydrolysate baby formula develop less disease.

Protein hydrolysates are produced from purified protein sources by heating with acid or, preferably, addition of proteolytic enzymes, followed by purification procedures.

North America is the major region dominating the Protein Hydrolysates market with revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of +5%, to generate revenue of $ 890 Bn by 2028.

Key Players:

Wego Chemical Group, AGROCOLMEX, Proliant Dairy Ingredients, CropEnergies AG, Kerry, Scoular Company, Milk Specialties Global, ZXCHEM, Sonac, Sanimax Industries, West Coast Reduction, Osage Food Products, DARPRO Ingredients, BHJ A/S, AlindaVelco S.A., Volac International, BJK Industries, Interra International, Valley Proteins, Rossyew Ltd, K-PO GmbH, MP Biomedicals, Kemin Industries, Royal Canin, Speciality Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Chaitanya Group of Industries, Prossential, Crescent Biotech, BioBerica SAU, Azelis Italia SRL, Proliver BVBA, Priya Chemicals, Akola Chemicals, Titan Biotech, BRF S/A, GRF Ingredients, FASA Group, Boyer Valley Company,

Market segmentation:

By Animal Protein Hydrolysates

Bovine Protein Hydrolysates

Pig Protein Hydrolysates

Poultry Protein Hydrolysates

Other Meat Protein Hydrolysates

Fish Protein Hydrolysates

Milk Protein Hydrolysates

Casein Protein Hydrolysates

By Plant Protein Hydrolysates

Soy Protein Hydrolysates

Sunflower Protein Hydrolysates

Other Plant Protein Hydrolysates

By Technology

Acid Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

