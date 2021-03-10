Proppants Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc, COVIA, Hexion, Hi-Crush Inc, Borovichi Refractories Plant, Fores LLC and more.

According to Market Study Report, Proppants Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Proppants Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The proppants market is estimated to be USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Proppants Market:

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (US)

COVIA (US)

Hexion (US)

Hi-Crush Inc. (US)

Xinmi Wanli Industry Development Co. Ltd. (China)

Mineração Curimbaba Ltda (Brazil)

Joint Stock Company (JSC)

Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia)

Fores LLC (Russia)

Well Pro LLC (Russia)

“Frac Sand: the fastest-growing type of proppants in the type segment.”

Frac sand is a widely used proppant. It is a naturally occurring proppant made from high purity sandstone. These proppants are mostly applicable under closure pressure of 6,000 psi. Frac sand holds a large share of the proppants market and is the preferred proppants at times when the oil prices declines and E&P operators have to reduce their production cost.

“Shale gas is the fastest growing application in the proppants market.”

The growth of shale gas in the US, which is the largest consumer of proppants in the world will be the key driver for the growth of proppants in shale gas application.

“APAC estimated to be the fastest-growing market for proppants.”

The domestic demand for natural gas will increase in major APAC economies due to the development of shale gas in the region. The extraction of shale gas is likely to enhance the region’s energy security by allowing the countries to become less dependent on external sources.

“Proppants market declined in 2020.”

In 2020, the proppants market declined by 27% in terms of volume, which was due to the oil price crash triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented demand shock in the oil industry in 2020 led to a historic drop in the oil prices, as governments around the world closed down businesses, issued stay-at home mandates, and restricted travel.

Competitive Landscape of Proppants Market:

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the proppants market on the basis of type, application, ceramic proppant and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the proppants market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, agreements, and recent developments associated with the market.

