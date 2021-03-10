Poultry Healthcare Market | 2021 Healthcare Industry Analysis By COVID-19 Impact Forecast By Size, Growth, Share Estimation, Business, And Global Trends Analysis To 2027

Global Poultry Healthcare Market is valued at USD 6.706 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 10.661 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.03% over the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of disease outbreaks such as Newcastle disease, avian influenza, bird flu etc. as well as increasing demand of poultry products are driving the poultry healthcare market.

Scope of Global Poultry Healthcare Market Report:

The domesticated birds such as duck, chicken, turkeys, goose, quails and other birds for production meat and egg purpose are classified as poultry animals. Due to growing consumption of non-vegetarian food, the poultry industry is one of the fastest growing segment of livestock animals. So to provide healthy protein rich meat food, poultry firms need to take care poultry animals to prevent diseases by effective implementation of appropriate measures of managing livestock which is termed as poultry healthcare market. The market consists of vaccines, feed additive medications & drugs such as parasiticides and products used to manage reproductive, metabolic or infectious disease conditions. These products are used to prevent and treat diseases, disorders and injury of poultry animals. Infectious disease agents spread quickly in poultry firms due to high density of livestock living in small area. So the basic aim of poultry healthcare is to detect and prevent infection and parasite and to take effective measure early to stop spreading of disease.

Global poultry healthcare Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, test type, and by regional & country level. Based on product type, global poultry healthcare market is classified as vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infective, medical feed additives and others. Based upon testing type, global poultry healthcare market is classified into ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Test, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test, Molecular Diagnostic Test and other Test Types.

The regions covered in this poultry healthcare market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Poultry Healthcare Manufacturers:

Some major key players for Global poultry healthcare market are,

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

Others

Global Poultry Healthcare Market Dynamics –

Growing prevalence of disease outbreaks such as Newcastle disease, avian influenza, bird flu etc. along with increasing demand of poultry food and rising poultry firms in developing and developed countries are factors that are driving the poultry healthcare market. World Organization for Animal Health have estimated that around 122 million birds were affected due to outbreak of Asian Avian Influenza (HPAI) during January 2013-August 2018 globally. World per capita consumption of poultry was 112.3 compared to 110 pound in 2018 with annual growth rate of 2.09% which shows the dependence on poultry products by consumers who are opting for healthy and nutritious foods. This in turn helps the poultry healthcare market as health firms are pressurized to provide healthy food as well as to make their firms disease free. Other than that, government initiatives towards sustainable development of livestock animals significantly drives the poultry healthcare market. For example, National Livestock Mission program initiated by government of India and other programs implemented by animal welfare organizations have boosted the market growth. But presence of duplicate or false products, vaccination failures and lack of awareness on poultry health management processes particularly in emerging markets is restraining the poultry healthcare market. Steady increase in poultry product demand, as well as innovative food recipes using poultry products, will create more opportunity for the market to grow in future.

Global Poultry Healthcare Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the poultry healthcare market with highest market share due to technological advancement related to livestock cultivation as well as implementation of animal healthcare benefits by government across the region. According to North American Meat institute, approximately 47.9 billion pound of poultry meat was produced in 2017 with per capita production of 108.6 pounds in 2017 which shows the massive dependence of poultry meat food among American consumers which pressurizes the poultry firms to adapt effective poultry health management systems for efficient productivity. In case of Asia-pacific, it will have high growth rate during the forecast period due to changing life style of urban consumers, popularity of poultry products, growing market for protein rich food and increasing health consciousness among consumers of developing countries such as China and India. For example, China’s consumption of poultry meat was around 22 million metric ton in 2018 overtaking the consumption U.S.A, which shows the growing popularity of these products as well as growing poultry firming business which creates opportunity for poultry healthcare market in this region as for quality product, health of livestock is equally important.

Global Poultry Healthcare Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infective, Medical Feed Additives, Others

By Test Type: ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Test, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test, Molecular Diagnostic Test, Other Test Types

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

