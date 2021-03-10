Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Ultrasonic Sensor Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

Industrial production is increasing in developing countries. For example, it was recorded in September 2019 that the industrial production in Turkey grew by approximately 3.4% Y-o-Y. In addition, automation in industrial processes and the demand for level or flow measurement applications in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil & gas industries are also increasing.

Attributed to this, the demand for ultrasonic sensors, which measure the distance of an object by utilizing ultrasonic sound waves at a frequency above the range of human hearing, in manufacturing industries is also increasing. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2019, the global ultrasonic sensor market reached a value of $4.1 billion and is projected to generate a revenue of $12.1 billion by 2030, registering a 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Two types of ultrasonic sensors are proximity detection and range measurement, between which, the larger demand was created for proximity detection ultrasonic sensors during 2014–2019; however, in the coming years, range measurement ultrasonic sensors are predicted to be more in demand. Types of range measurement ultrasonic sensors are retro-reflective and through beam sensors. Types of proximity detection ultrasonic sensors are 2 point proximity switch and proximity sensor.

