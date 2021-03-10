Portugal to release additional flights from Latam and Azul from Brazil – 03/10/2021 – Worldwide

Although air links with Brazil remain suspended, the Portuguese government has confirmed that it will allow Azul and Latam to operate extraordinary flights to the country. The Foreign Office says the companies were notified last week, but so far have not shown up to plan the trips.

The information was published by the newspaper Público.

The cancellation of flights to or from Brazil – determined due to the Manaus variant of SARS-CoV-2 – has been in effect since January 29 and affects hundreds of Brazilians, mostly unemployed immigrants who had already bought tickets to leave the country. country, parents.

Until now, only TAP – which has the Portuguese state as its main shareholder – had been authorized to make the trips. Two flights have already taken place and, on Wednesday (10), a third was announced, scheduled for next week.

Hundreds of passengers with tickets from Latam and Azul who were unable to purchase new tickets for TAP flights remain, so far, undated to leave Portugal.

On the first TAP flights, the one-way ticket between Lisbon and São Paulo costs around 890 euros (around R $ 6,000). Even so, the places available sold out quickly.

In WhatsApp groups and social networks, many Brazilians say they no longer have money for accommodation and food.

On the Azul and Latam websites there is no mention of extraordinary flights to Portugal.

In a note, Latam did not respond why an extraordinary flight has not yet been scheduled.

“Latam is attentive to the matter, in contact with the passengers concerned and is evaluating the possibility of making special flights between Brazil and Portugal on a daily basis,” he said.

The airline also declared that “the resumption of the regular operation of this route is subject to the determinations of the Portuguese authorities”.

Wanted by the report, Azul has not come forward so far.

The ban on air links between Portugal and Brazil is valid until March 16, but can be extended.

At least 7 cases of the Brazilian variant have been identified in the country, which has been on lockdown since January 15.