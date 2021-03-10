Portable Monitor Market Share by Manufacturers -2027 | Size, Key Segment, Competitive Situation and Trends, Production Overview, Top Revenue, Opportunities and Drivers

Global Portable Monitor Market is valued at USD XX billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.147% over the forecast period.

Increasing use of laptops and desktops in corporate offices and organizations is driving the growth of portable monitor market.

Scope of Global Portable Monitor Market Report:

Portable monitors which are also known as USB powered monitors are light weight, slim design and easy to connect with most of the electronic devices. Unlike simple monitors, portable monitors can be easily moved by a person everywhere. Some portable monitors are made to work with HDMI, but others are designed to work through USB ports. These monitors are marketed in various sizes and targets many type of users such as monitors for games, movie watchers, productivity buffs or for those who require it for occasional second screen experience and they are not costly.

Global portable monitor market report is segmented on the basis of connectivity type, end user and by regional & country level. Based on connectivity type, global Portable Monitor market is classified as VGA connectivity, USB connectivity, HDMI connectivity. Based on end user the market is divided in to corporate offices, government offices and others.

The regions covered in this Portable Monitor market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Portable Monitor Manufacturers:

Some major key players for Global Portable Monitor Market are,

HP Inc.

ASUS Computer International, Inc.

ViewSonic Corporation

AOC Global

Gechic Corporation

Dell Inc

Samsung Electronics Ltd

Lenovo Group Ltd

Eleduino Technology Co.,Ltd

Eleclink Ltd

Acer Inc.

Others

Global Portable Monitor Market Dynamics –

The use of portable monitors in gaming and in allowing additional monitors in complex desk arrangements in case of need of additional data and visuals along with availability of portable monitors in different configuration and specifications and as it is usable by anyone who have an electronic device such as laptop, its demand is growing steadily among IT companies as well as corporate offices. Other than that innovative features such as two in one portable monitor, inexpensive touch based portable monitors, thin and stylish laptop monitors are helping in driving the market growth. Major companies are also introducing new products to the market which motivates consumers in trying new product with enhanced features, helping the expansion of the market. For example, top PC brands have introduced portable monitor product lines that act as companions to their notebook PC products. Asus has shipped most of these monitors with 64% of worldwide units third quarter of 2019. These portable monitors require extra care when being handled as most of the monitors are fragile which hinders the growth of the market.

Global Portable Monitor Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the market of portable monitor with highest market share due to presence of mature laptop market in this region as it is the place of major laptop companies such as Dell, IBM, Apple etc. North America and Europe have 50% of the global laptop market. Due to highest share in laptop market they also provide quality portable monitors with innovative features, helping them to acquire the market due to high customer loyalty. Even if these regions are mainly the biggest markets when it comes to laptops, they are forecasted to experience a period of decline as these markets are oversaturated with laptop technology which will affect the portable monitor market also. Asia Pacific is projected to have high growth over the forecast period due to the growing corporate sector and rapid industrialization in this region.

Global Portable Monitor Market Segmentation –

By connectivity type: VGA connectivity, USB connectivity, HDMI connectivity

By end-user: Corporate offices, Government offices, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

