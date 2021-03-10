Point of Care Diagnostics Market is Growing Magnificently at a CAGR of 11.8% with Nova Biomedical, Siemens AG, BD, PTS Diagnostics

The Point of Care Diagnostics Market is US$ 26.60 Bn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 70.89 Bn by 2027.

Point-of-care testing (POCT) plays critical roles in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases. POC testing can be used to detect several major pathogens, including malarial parasites; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); human papillomavirus (HPV); dengue, Ebola, and Zika viruses; and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB bacteria). HIV has infected over 40 million people worldwide; ~85% of this population resides in developing countries, which have a limited availability of clinical diagnostics and antiretroviral therapy (ART) monitoring platforms. To narrow down the diagnostic time, companies are developing POC test kits and reagents, for instance, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the ARCHITECT HIV Ag/Ab EIA, a fourth-generation assay, introduced by Abbott Laboratories. Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the major global public health issue.

Key Players of Point of Care Diagnostics Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Siemens AG

BD

PTS Diagnostics

POINT OF CARE DIAGNOSTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing HIV Testing Products Influenza Testing Products Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products Hepatitis C Testing Products Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products Tropical Disease Testing Products Respiratory Infection Testing Products Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Testing

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

Coagulation Testing

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Hematology Testing

Other POC Products

BY PRESCRIPTION MODE

Prescription-Based Testing

OTC Testing

BY END USER

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Others

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Some points from Table of Content :

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis by Application

Continued

