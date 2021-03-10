Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report-Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The research reports on Pneumococcal Vaccines Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Pneumococcal Vaccines Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Pneumococcal Vaccines Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3133531

Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) is a bacterial organism that causes a number of diseases, ranging from serious to mild infections. Symptoms depend on the part of the body that is infected, and range from fever, chills, and difficulty breathing to stiff neck and confusion. Transmission of S. pneumoniae primarily occurs through respiratory droplets. The term invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) refers to more severe infections in which the bacterium is isolated from normally sterile sites. IPD is most common in high-risk groups, such as young children and the elderly, where the immune system is more vulnerable.

ReportsnReports epidemiologists utilized comprehensive, country-specific pneumococcal vaccination rate data and IPD diagnosed incidence rate data from nationally representative public health surveillance systems and databases to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth epidemiological analysis and forecast. Moreover, GlobalData epidemiologists provide detailed dose- and age-specific pneumococcal vaccination rates that are dependent on the routine immunization requirements of each market.

ReportsnReports epidemiologists forecast that the pneumococcal vaccinated pediatric population in the 5GM will increase from 20,087,973 children vaccinated in 2018 to 22,139,213 children vaccinated in 2028. In the elderly population in four growth markets (4GM: Australia, Japan, South Korea, and urban China) where vaccination in this age group is recommended, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase from 27,444,336 elderly vaccinated in 2018 to 39,002,217 elderly vaccinated in 2028. In the 5GM in 2018, the average pediatric vaccination rate was approximately 75%, while in the 4GM, the average elderly vaccination rate was approximately 45%. Additionally, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of IPD in the 5GM will decrease from 2,038,634 cases in 2018 to 1,880,503 cases in 2028. In the future, continued efforts should focus on establishing national vaccine initiatives and goals and carrying out a targeted, actionable, and effective country-specific approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy, increase vaccine awareness, and ultimately reduce IPD incidence worldwide.

Scope of this Report-

– The Pneumococcal Vaccines Epidemiology report provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pneumococcal vaccines in the five growth markets (5GM: Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and urban China).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the vaccinated pneumococcal population segmented by age (pediatric and elderly), and diagnosed incident cases of IPD segmented by age (04 years, 59 years, 1019 years, and by 10-year age groups up to 80 years and older). Pneumococcal vaccine dosing and age groups included within the forecast were dependent on the routine immunization requirements in each market and the availability of vaccination data. In addition, the epidemiology model corresponding to this report provides IPD diagnosed incident cases segmented into the top ten most common IPD serotypes by age (pediatric and elderly).

– The Pneumococcal Vaccines epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 5GM.

Single User License: US $ 3495

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3133531

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– The Pneumococcal Vaccines Epidemiology series will allow you to:

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global pneumococcal vaccines market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global pneumococcal vaccines market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for pneumococcal vaccine therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of the pneumococcal vaccines population by dose and age.