Plus Size Women’s Clothing Market Size-Share Analysis and System Production | Addressing the Potential Impact of COVID-19 Top Companies

Plus size women’s clothing is the fastest growing segment of women’s clothing. Several brands, such as JC Penny, focus on offering plus-size clothing in order to meet the needs of consumers. For example, in 2016, the company launched its new Boutique + brand for women with a larger size in the U.S. Obesity is a global epidemic, with an increasing number of obese and overweight women resulting in an increasing demand for plus-size clothing. Women are asking for clothing that would suit their body type and meet the latest fashion trends.

Global Plus size women’s clothing has been segmented into different product types such as tops, tees & t-shirts, dresses & jumpsuits, innerwear, pants & jeans, among others. The Innerwear segment is expected to see the fastest growth in the forecast period. Unlike other types of clothing, the innerwear segment faces a major challenge as it requires correct wires, special fabrics, hook straps, etc. Companies such as JC Penny introduced larger innerwear under Boutique + and Ambriell in 2017.

Based on different age groups, the market is divided into less than 15 years, 15-24 years, 25-45 years, 46-60 years and more than 60 years. The age group segment 25-45 years dominated the market and expected to show similar trends in the coming years. According to the World Health Organization, 1.9 billion adults over 18 years of age were overweight in 2016. Changes in patterns of food consumption and preferences for packaged food have resulted in an increase in the number of people facing obesity. The fashion industry is keen to meet the demand of the overweight population and therefore focuses on the introduction of new types of clothing to meet their preferences. For example, in 2018, Marks and Spencer replaced the term “plus size” with the flattering word “curve” in order to make it more attractive to consumers.

Prevalent rates of obesity in developing nations like the US are making the plus-size a lucrative market. CDC estimates show that as of 2018, 40% of US adults were obese. Between 2012 and 2015, the number of US teens buying ‘junior size’ decreased from 81% to 73%, while those buying ‘plus size’ increased from 19% to 34%. As of 2019, this figure was 42 per cent. So, there’s a progressive need for clothing to fit larger body types.

In addition, increasing body confidence among more-sized women has also increased demand for more-sized clothing to meet the latest fashion trends. Several activist movements for the recognition and mainstreaming of non-straight-A-size body types in retail settings have gained the spotlight. Fashion runways have opened up to plus-size models, plus-size influencers are taking part in Instagram, dedicated plus-size retailers like Eloquii (purchased by Walmart) have emerged, and brick-and-mortar retailers like Forever 21, Torrid and Hot Topic have expanded or added their plus-size product lines.

Retailers like Target are also installing mannequins of larger body shapes and sizes on their storefronts to shatter the taboos and stereotypes. There is a clear shift in culture, yet there are challenges.

Some of the major players operating in the field of plus sized women’s apparel are Ralph Lauren Corporation, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanes Brand Inc. Philips Van Heusan Corporation, Asos Curve, Carmakoma, Mango Brand, Forever 21, Adrianna Papell, Eloquii, Torrid, Evans, Old Navy Plus, Monif C., American Rag, Ashley Stewart, City Chic, Fashion to Figure, Lucky Brand Plus, Lane Bryant, Pure Energy among others.

