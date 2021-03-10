Plasma Fractionation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2028

The global plasma fractionation market was valued at $16,823 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $30,536 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Fractionation is a mechanical process carried out to separate a certain quantity of mixture. Plasma is the liquid part of the blood which is yellowish and holds blood cells. Plasma fractionation is carried out to separate high quality, proteinaceous products such as albumin, immunoglobulins, and others. These derived products are known as plasma derivatives obtained from fractionation. Moreover, these products are used in various medical fields such as in neurology, hematology, critical care, immunology, and others. For instance, in critical care, plasma is prescribed to prevent and stop bleeding. In addition, plasma products are widely used in clinical research laboratories and hospitals.

The factors that boost the growth of the plasma fractionation market include surge in geriatric population across the globe, which is predisposed to various rare diseases that require the use of plasma derivatives. Moreover, rise in use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in areas of medicine worldwide also fuel the growth of the plasma fractionation market. Furthermore, surge in plasma collection centers worldwide is another major factor that contributes toward the growth of this market. In addition, favorable governmental support to spread awareness related to the use of plasma derived products also fuels the growth of the plasma fractionation market. However, high cost of plasma derived products restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR237

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into albumin, immunoglobulins, and coagulation factor VIII. Moreover, immunoglobulins are further divided into subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) and coagulation factor VIII. By application, the market is classified into neurology, hematology, immunology, critical care, and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into hospitals and clinical research laboratories. By country, it is analyzed across Russia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, China (Including Taiwan), India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Vietnam, Argentina, Thailand, and Nigeria.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global plasma fractionation market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment. – The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry. – A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning. – The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments –

By Product o Albumin o Immunoglobulins o Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) o Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) o Coagulation Factor – By Application o Neurology o Hematology o Immunology o Critical Care o Others – By End User o Hospitals o Clinical Research Laboratories – By Country o Russia o Kazakhstan o Indonesia o China (Including Taiwan) o India o Saudi Arabia o Egypt o Vietnam o Argentina o Thailand o Nigeria o Rest of the World

List of key players profiled in the report: –

Grifols SA – Baxter International Inc – CSL LTD. – Bio Product Laboratory – Octapharma AG – Sanquin – Laboratoire Franais Du Fractionnement Et Des – Kedrion – Biotest – Takeda Pharmaceuticals LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request) – LFB S.A. – Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR237