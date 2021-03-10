Pico Projector Market high CAGR of 14.09% during forecasted year till 2030 | Fatpos Global

Global Pico Projector Market to surpass USD 36.45 billion by 2030 from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.09% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The growth of the market for portable projectors is anticipated to rise due to digitalization in the education sector and the advancement of technology in portable projectors. In addition, significant investment in the introduction of state-of-the-art technology-based devices in the education sector is likely to fuel market growth. Strong economic growth coupled with rising consumer disposable income can catalyze adoption, particularly in consumer electronics and automobiles. Increased adoption of smart devices and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) may propel demand over the next few years. Besides, the market is expected to gain traction due to expanding applications and a rise in demand for mobility across all sectors.

Pico projectors are small handheld devices that are popularly known as mobile projectors or pocket projectors. Pico projectors can also be integrated with smartphones, cameras, tablets, notebooks, and any memory device for projecting videos, photos, presentations, and other electronic documents on any surface. The Pico projector consists of different types of technologies such as DLP (Digital Light Processing), LCoS (Liquid Silicon Crystal), LBS (Laser Beam Steering), HLP (Holographic Laser Projection). Major applications of Pico projectors include consumer electronics, automotive, defense and aerospace, healthcare, educational institutions, gaming, retail, and electronics. In consumer electronics, Pico projectors are used for laptops, smartphones, digital cameras, and wearables, while in the automotive sector they are used for infotainment and battery management. In educational institutions, the Pico projector is used to project some information on the subject to students.

Global Pico Projector Market: Key Players

Acer

Epson

Canon

Panasonic

Philips

Casio

Infocus

Sony

Asus

Kodak

Other Prominent Players

Global Pico Projector Market: Segments

USB Projector segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Pico Projector Market is segmented by product type into USB Projector, Embedded Projector, Laser Projector, Media player Projector, and Standalone. USB projector segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the coming years owing to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, business & education, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. Besides, the embedded projector is also expected to report a high growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising number of smartphone users and augmenting the use of projectors in portable consumer electronics.

Laser Beam Steering segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Pico Projector Market is divided by Technology into Liquid Crystal on Silicon, Laser Beam Steering, Holographic Laser Projection, and Digital Light Processing. The Laser Beam Steering segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 will play a significant role in the growth of the Pico projector market owing to various factors that enhances customer experience such as better image quality and high brightness.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Flexible design and cost-efficient

Portable projectors have built-in speakers and batteries and provide high resolution for better picture quality. These devices are easy to carry and can easily fit in pockets. Portable projectors are available at a reasonable price, making them an economically viable option for home entertainment purposes. They are mainly purchased on the basis of their portability, convenience, and budget characteristics. Companies now also offer high-quality 2D and 3D portable projectors that produce less heat and consume low power. These features are likely to accelerate the sale of these devices in the coming years.

Technological advancements and rising adoption by application industries

With the advancements in technology, portable projectors are no longer devices with poor quality and unusual effects, complex, oversized, and difficult to use which is driving the growth of the global market. They are lightweight and offer ease of use for business, educational, and entertainment applications. Modern portable projectors can be connected to the internet and are equipped with memory devices to store relevant data. In addition, portable projectors come with convenient USB, HDMI, and MHL ports with the help of which information can be easily accessed and the device can be connected to laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Restraint

Technological constraints

Portable projectors equipped with Digital Light Processing technology are mostly preferred because they offer high-contrast vibrant image quality compared to other technologies. However, the spinning color wheel used to modulate images has the potential to emit a unique visible artifact on the screen, commonly referred to as the “rainbow effect.” This is because of the colors separating distinctly red, green, and blue due to the sequential update of the color from the wheel. As LCD projectors always deliver a constant red, green and blue image at the same time, the rainbow effect is not the case with LCD projectors. Besides, health and safety issues related to the use of laser sources in laser beam steering are the key factors impeding the growth of the global market.

Global Pico Projector Market: Regions

Global Pico Projector Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa. Global Pico Projector Market in Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2019 owing to rising disposable income, awareness about the recent developments, and technological advancements in the projectors. Rising demand for portable consumer electronics in the region has also expanded the Pico Projector Market in the region. China & Japan are the major contributors to the market in the region.

