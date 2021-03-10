Physical Security Information Management Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2024

Global Physical Security Information Management Market: Snapshot

The demand for effective physical security information management solutions and services has significantly increased globally in the past few years, owing chiefly to the rising demand for centralized control over disparate security systems across several industries. The growing deployment of PSIM solutions and services has led to an increased presence of pure PSIM vendors, system integrators, and third party vendors across the world. Due to this PSIM software and service providers are facing strong competition in global market.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3077

Competition in the market is expected to significantly intensify in the next few years owing to the foray of many new services and solutions providers. However, the ample growth opportunities presented by the market will help provide sustainable returns. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global PSIM market will exhibit a remarkable 18.7% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024. As a result, the market, valuing at US$823.1 mn in 2015, will rise to US$3,832.6 mn by 2024.

Demand Expected to Rise Promisingly across Hospitality and Transportation Sectors

Accounting for a share of 11.6% in 2015, the government and defense sector held the dominant position in the global PSIM market and is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR of nearly 20% during forecast period. The rising focus on the development of smart cities and government initiatives such as safe city programs are anticipated to contribute in the growing adoption of PSIM software and services across the world.

The segment of educational institutions, religious buildings, and stadiums collectively held the second leading position in the global PSIM market with a share of around 10.0% in 2015. This is linked to the rising cyber and physical security threats posed by terrorists and illegal organizations around the globe.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3077

Over the next few years, the segment of transportation and logistics is expected to generate high demand for PSIM software and services due to increasing need for security and monitoring of transportation activities. Furthermore, transportation and logistics companies are deploying PSIM solutions to secure duty-free areas and critical infrastructures. The demand for PSIM solutions and services in the hospitality segment is also projected to grow at a healthy pace, at an estimated CAGR of 19.1%, during the forecast period. The adoption of PSIM software in the hospitality sector is increasing owing to the increased need to provide protection to the rapidly expanding hotel infrastructures in several emerging economies.

Global Market to Continue to be Dominated by North America

In terms of geography, North America leads, grabbing a significant portion of the pie, and is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, which together account for nearly half of the global market.

North America held around 36% of global PSIM market in 2015 is expected to exhibit strong growth over the forecast period as well, but witness a slight decline in its share in the global market by 2024.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3077

The increasing deployment of PSIM software across a large number of industries is a key factor driving strong growth of the PSIM market in North America. Moreover, the robust presence of PSIM vendors and system integrators is also leading to the increased adoption of PSIM software and services in the region. The PSIM market in North America is expected to expand at an 18.3% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024. The PSIM markets in Europe and Asia Pacific, on the other hand, are expected to marginally outpace North America, with an 18.7% and 19.3% CAGRs over the same period, respectively.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a high-growth market for PSIM software and services owing to the rising cyber and physical security threats and the rising demand for centralized management and control of disparate security systems across the region. Increased usage in smart city projects to enhance the performance of security applications for implementation of safe city initiatives and critical infrastructure protection is a key growth factor of the Asia Pacific PSIM market.

Some of the key players in the global PSIM market are NEC Corporation, CNL Software Ltd., VidSys, Inc., Tyco International Ltd. (Proximex Corporation), NICE Systems Ltd., Mer, Inc., Intergraph Corporation, videoNEXT Federal, Inc., S2 Security Corporation, Milestone Systems A/S, Genetec, Inc., and AxxonSoft.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growing-urbanization-and-towering-traffic-related-issues-are-fueling-prodigious-demand-avenues-in-cargo-bike-market-tmr-816832652.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increased-investments-in-infrastructure-development-activities-drive-demand-opportunities-for-players-in-tunnel-lighting-market-tmr-301205077.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com