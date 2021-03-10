Patient Portal Market Size 2021 Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

Global Patient Portal Market is valued at USD 1170.41 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1830.79 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.60% over the forecast period.

Increasing acceptance of electronic health record (EHR) systems by healthcare professionals, recent advancements in healthcare IT, awareness in increasing investments by government by online access to personal health information are expected to boost the growth of patient portal market over forecast period.+

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1062

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of Global Patient Portal Market Report:

The patient portal is a website for the personal health care. The online tools help to keep track of health care provider visits, test results, billing, and prescriptions and so on. Patient portals are healthcare-related online applications that allow patients to interact and communicate with their healthcare providers, such as physicians and hospitals. Typically, portal services are available on the internet. Many providers offer patient portals for access the need to set up an account. This helps the patient to interact with the health care provider. Basic information available on the patient portal includes information about recent doctor visits, patient history, chronic diseases, discharge summaries, current medications, chronic disease medication, vaccines information, allergies, and laboratory test reports. The patient portal centralizes the information about the patient which helps health care provider to act accordingly and provide effective treatment and track of the patient’s health. Patient portals are affordable and easily accessible that increases the medical security and safety of the patient. They can access people secure personal health information and be in touch with the provider’s office 24 hours a day.

Global patient portal market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users and regional & country level. Based on product type, global patient portal market is classified as the standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. Based upon application, global Patient portal is classified into web-based delivery and cloud-based delivery. Based upon end users, global patient portal market is classified into providers, payers, pharmacies and others.

The regions covered in this patient portal market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Patient Portal Companies:

Some major key players for global patient portal market are,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

Eclinicalworks

Curemd

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Greenway Health LLC

Medfusion, Inc

Others

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1062

Global Patient Portal Market Dynamics –

Rising mandate for incentive programs by government initiatives to improve the quality of care delivered to patients and to curtail the soaring cost of healthcare among provider and the growing requirement of improving the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services are some factors propelling the use of patient portal solutions among providers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the government bodies are taking initiatives for the development of new medical devices like EHR. For instance, the government of India has planned to rise its spending by 2.5 percentages on public healthcare in Patient portal Market. However, the market is anticipated to witness certain restraints such as lack of skilled health care professionals across different facilities. In addition, growing focus on value-based medicine and cloud-based patient portal solutions are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period. The Patient Portal is an online application that allows patients to communicate with doctors and to get the personal health information at any time. Patient is provided with an online portal account secured by a password in order to maintain the privacy of patient’s critical health information. Intended for the Patient Portal provides information on medications; laboratories test result, prescriptions, doctor’s appointment, billing and many other aspects of patient-doctor interaction.

Global Patient Portal Market Regional Analysis –

Geographically, North America is dominating the market with highest share due to the Patient portals being important form of patient engagement solutions, and government initiatives in the region have fueled the market growth. The North America is followed by Europe in terms of market are expected to register a high growth in the near future. According to the federal and state government of the U.S., the adoption of EHR has been increased with an estimated incentives provided by them in between USD 44000 per physician under Medicare to use EMRs in 2015 year. The Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to record lucrative growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific region provides significant opportunities for the growth of this market cited to many technological advancements and healthcare reforms in the region backed by growing economies such as China and India and positive approach of government towards the healthcare IT sector. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, the prevalence pharmaceutical industry invested about 34,000 million in R&D in Europe the sturdy market dominance led to a shift of economic and research activity towards the US during the period 1995-2005.

Key Benefits for Global Patient Portal Market Reports–

Global Patient Portal Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Patient Portal Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Patient Portal Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Patient Portal Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Patient Portal Market Segmentation –

By Type: Standalone Patient Portals, Integrated Patient Portals

By Application: Web-Based Delivery, Cloud-Based Delivery

By End-User: Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Patient Portal Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Patient Portal Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Patient Portal Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Patient Portal Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Patient Portal Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Patient Portal Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/global-patient-portal-market-size