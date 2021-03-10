Patient Handling Equipment Market (Europe & North America): Competitive Intelligence Insights, Industry Share, Emerging Trends And Forecast 2022

Patient handling equipments have been developed to make patient movement simple and safe. The healthcare industry is filled with different kinds of patient handling equipments. And there is a constant need for new developments in these equipments, resulting into more types of equipments. These patient handling equipments can be placed under four types that include wheelchairs and scooters; medical beds; mechanical and non-mechanical equipments and ambulatory beds. Besides these equipments, some other types of patient handling equipments are also there in the market such as transfer belts, medical bed accessories, etc.

North American healthcare industry is going through various trends such as rising number of medical device companies, increasing share of ageing population in the total populace, increasing incidences of road accidents, and obesity cases. Wheelchairs and scooters market in North America is majorly bringing up the growth of overall patient handling equipment market. All these factors are driving the growth of North American patient handling equipment market. European market for patient handling equipments is also experiencing steady growth in countries like Germany and France.

The Europe and North America patient handling equipment market is expected to grow in future due to increasing ageing population, obese population, rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable income, rising cases of spinal cord injuries, and growing urbanization. Key trends of this market include growing popularity of medical travellers and increasing number of surgical procedures. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including lack of skilled professionals and decreasing number of hospitals.

The report “Patient Handling Equipment Market (Europe and North America): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the North America and Europe region. The report profiles the key players of the market including Hill-Rom, Getinge AB, Invacare, and Handicare.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Patient Handling Equipment

2. Europe Patient Handling Equipment Market

2.1 Europe Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Forecast

2.2 Europe Patient Handling Equipment Market by Country

2.2.1 Germany Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Forecast

2.2.2 The UK Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Forecast

2.2.3 France Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Forecast

2.2.4 Scandinavia Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Forecast

3. North America Patient Handling Equipment Market

3.1 North America Patient Handling Equipment Market by Value

3.2 North America Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Forecast

3.3 North America Patient Handling Equipment Market by Country

3.3.1 The U.S. Patient Handling Equipment Market by Value

3.3.2 The U.S. Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Canada Patient Handling Equipment Market by Value

3.3.4 Canada Patient Handling Equipment Market Value Forecast

3.4 North America Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type

3.4.1 North America Wheelchair and Scooter Market Value Forecast

3.4.2 North America Medical Bed Market Value Forecast

3.4.3 North America Mechanical & Non-Mechanical Equipment Market Value Forecast

3.4.4 North America Ambulatory Bed Market Value Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.2 Growth in Hospital Admissions

4.1.3 Rising Ageing Population

4.1.4 Mounting Obese Population

4.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.6 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.7 Rising Cases of Spinal Cord Injury

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.2 Growing Popularity of Medical Tourism

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Declining Number of Hospitals

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

Continue…

