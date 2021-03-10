Passive Authentication Market Emerging Trends and Future Outlook Research Report

The Passive Authentication Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Passive Authentication Market is expected to register a CAGR of 23.65% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Passive Authentication Market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Thales Group (Gemalto N.V.), NEC Corporation, OneSpan, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Aware, Inc., Pindrop Security, Inc., Equifax, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., BioCatch Ltd, ID R&D Inc., Fortress Identity and others.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected Hold Significant Share

– Passive authentication methods are capable of identifying a person without their active participation. The banking sector could utilize this feature when a customer calls a bank instead of asking for account numbers or passwords, the agent merely interacts. In the background, the system listens to the customer and compares the voice to the voiceprint on file. Also, a mobile banking application can quietly track user behavior like typing cadence, swiping patterns, and even geographic location to provide continuous authentication if the user’s session has been hijacked. For financial services companies that require a more discrete enrollment process, passive voice biometric technologies are also readily available to enroll customers using archives of previous calls automatically. Then, customers are quietly authenticated during the initial seconds of every call, without being prompted for a passphrase.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

