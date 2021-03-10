Ozone Generator Market 2021 Key Stakeholders, Growth Opportunities, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2027

Global Ozone Generator Market is valued at USD 969.90 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1497.33 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period.

Rising demand for air pollution, such as automotive, construction, food & beverage and healthcare, the increasing concerns regarding environment and healthcare are other key factors expected to drive growth of the global ozone generators market over forecast period.

Scope of Global Ozone Generator Market Report

Ozone found in the stratosphere is called stratospheric ozone and protects living things from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Ozone is a naturally occurring gas in the environment and is made of three oxygen atoms. The ozone generator is a device that emits ozone into the air. The purification of air and water is application of the ozone generator without use of chemicals and other chemicals product. It is mainly used to clean and purify the air without the use of chemicals. Ozone generator is used to sanitize the office, home, to kill bacteria, viruses, eliminate odors in kitchen, hotel and car among others. These generators are used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The ozone generator is a device that helps in the emission of the ozone into the atmosphere. The benefits of the ozone generators are it purifies and cleans the air in the atmosphere and that too without using chemicals. Additionally, it kills the bacteria, viruses, removes all sorts of odors and sanitizes the place. Furthermore, the advantages of ozone generators include low power consumption in generation of ozone gas, safety high efficiency, durability, and reliability. silent discharge of ozone ensures efficiency.

Global ozone generator market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on product type, global ozone generator market is classified as the large ozone generator, middle ozone generator and small ozone generator. Based upon application, global ozone generator market is classified into water treatment, industrial, food, medical, and others.

The regions covered in this Ozone Generator Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Ozone Generator Manufacturers:

Some major key players for global ozone generator market are,

Wedeco (Xylem)

OZONIA (Suez)

MKS

Newland EnTech

Toshiba

Qingdao Guolin Industry

Metawater

Tonglin Technology

Hengdong

Primozone

Others

Global Ozone Generator Market Dynamics –

The rapid increase in population has increased air pollution to a great extent. In addition, high level of greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions and other ozone-depleting substances are destroying the stratospheric ozone. Hence, the rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with increasing consumer spending power are the other drivers fueling the growth of ozone generators market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, air pollution has affected many lives globally with estimated 5 million deaths contributing to approximately 9% of total death due to ozone generator and was high penetration in the low and middle income countries. One of the major challenges faced by this market is high pricing of products is limiting the growth is practical as a major restraint for the ozone generators market. Conversely, high installation & operational cost of ozone generation systems and lack of awareness regarding ozone generators hamper growth of the global market. The growing environmental concerns and emerging APAC market are estimated to create substantial opportunities for the ozone generator manufacturers. The constantly varying consumer requirements leads to significant investments in R&D and this can be a major challenge for new entrant.

Global Ozone Generator Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the Ozone Generator Market due to the highest market share in terms of profits in overall market of Ozone Generator Market services across the global. Hence, The Environmental Protection organization in the U.S. has laid down regulations for the usage of ozone generators in the cleaning of water and air. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the 19th annual national air quality “”report card”” found that 133.9 million Americans—more than four in 10 (41.4 percent)—lived in counties with injurious levels of either ozone or particle pollution in 2014-2016, placing them at risk for premature death and other serious health effects such as lung cancer, asthma has also risen which is responsible for the growth of Ozone Generator Market. The growth of market in North America and Europe is attributed to favorable government policies towards environment safety and high disposable income in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global ozone generators market by the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization and aggressive expansion of the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Global Ozone Generator Market Segmentation –

By Type: Large Ozone Generator, Middle Ozone Generator, Small Ozone Generator

By Application: Water Treatment, Industrial, Food, Medical, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

