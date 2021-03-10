Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market 2021 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 18.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 27.75 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2019 to 2025.

The global outdoor footwear and apparel market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to a number of driving factors. The main reason of growing demand for outdoor footwear and apparel is increasing necessity of feeling secure when doing outdoor activities by young participants, easy availability of products due to internet connection, rising use of online platforms, extravagant investment in promotion showing the features of products and growing awareness among customers about the benefits of recreational activities. For example, in case of USA, about 34% of outdoor participants live in cities who tend to be young, with diverse ethnicity and spend mainly on outdoor gears.

Get Sample of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/741

Scope of The Report:

Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Outdoor footwear and apparel products are specific outfits used mainly for outdoor recreational activities. As the urbanization is growing rapidly worldwide, urban dwellers are becoming more interested in outdoor recreational activities such as biking, skiing, fishing, hiking, trekking etc. Outdoor recreation have a substantial role in physical fitness as well as daily lives of many human beings mainly of developed countries of Europe and North America, providing physical, spiritual and mental benefits and excitement for natural world etc.

One of the distinct features of outdoor foot and apparel market is that it is more diverse than any other sector as consumer participation is divided in to many outdoor recreational activities which need different products to equip with, which makes the market more secure and not dependent on a particular type of product. U.S. national statistics shows that consumers tend to invest more in outdoor products when they have more disposable income and sufficient amount of leisure time to spend on outdoor activities.

Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Companies:

ARCTERYX

JACK WOLFSKIN

MobiGarden

Beijing Toread Outdoor Products

Columbia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

NORTHLAND

BlackYak

Lafuma

Black Diamond

ARCTOS

Ozark

Highrock

Camel

Nextorch

Fire Maple

KingCamp

MBC

Snowwolf

Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Key Market Segments:

By Application: Game, Sport Activity

By Type Analysis: Sportswear, Outdoor Clothing, Innerwear, Footwear, Socks, Swimwear

By Finishing Analysis: Water-Resistant, Anti-Microbial, Wicking, Stain-Resistant, Others

The apparel type segment of outdoor footwear and apparel market is divided into outdoor outwear, outdoor sportswear, fishing apparel and others. Outdoor outwear is dominating the market with highest share of XX% in 2018, estimated to generate revenue of USD XX billion due to growing awareness of physical fitness, style statement and increasing disposable income.

In case of outdoor footwear segment, Casual Outdoor Shoes has highest share of XX% in 2018 global outdoor footwear industry with CAGR of 5.76% in forecast period due to technological development creating curiosity of trying new products, steady need among professional outdoor enthusiasts, rising use of products as style statement among casual participants and increasing number of outdoor events and recreational activities.

Key Benefits for Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The regions covered in global outdoor footwear and apparel market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global outdoor footwear and apparel market sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc. North America is dominating the market with share of XX % due to culture of outdoor recreational activities, presence of major players of outdoor apparel and existing awareness among the population of North America with estimated revenue of XX billion in 2025. Europe is second dominating market due to increasing outdoor events that are organized by market players in this region and is having revenue of XX USD billion in 2018 and estimated to have revenue of XX USD billion in 2025 with CAGR of XX% in forecast period.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market

3.1.1 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.4 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.4 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.5 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market: By Product Type

6.1 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

6.2 Global Outdoor Footwear and Apparel Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2025

Continued….

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/outdoor-footwear-and-apparel-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com