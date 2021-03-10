Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Increase in the Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders to Drive the Market

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Snapshot

Orthopedic surgical robots are created to help orthopedic surgeons perform surgeries. With the assistance of these robots, orthopedic operations can be carried out with improved accuracy and precision. Bone related minimally invasive surgeries can be executed through orthopedic surgical robots.

Orthopedic surgical robots are usually small in size and are operated by healthcare experts for performing surgery. They help in steps where it requires fine movements such as surgeries treating for hip fracture, pubic rami, and pelvis surgery. These orthopedic surgical robots enhances the result of the surgery. It also makes the surgery reproducible, which is not possible by human hands.

The global orthopedic surgical robots market is classified into region, application, product, and end-user, On the basis of product, the market is segmented as mako surgical system, ROBODOC surgical system, navio surgical system, and so on. As per the application, the global orthopedic surgical robots market can be classified into total hip replacement, partial knee replacement, complete knee replacement, and so on. On the basis of end-user, the orthopedic surgical robots market is segregated into orthopedic surgery centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and so forth.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising cases of orthopedic ailments, for example, meniscus tear, ligament rupture, knee and hip fracture, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis, and expanding demand for digitization in the medical industry, combined with shifting pattern toward the utilization of surgical robots in performing orthopedic medical procedures, are boosting the global orthopedic surgical robots market. Alongside this, advanced technology and increasing awareness among individuals with respect to the benefits of negligibly obtrusive orthopedic methods for surgical applications are driving the global orthopedic surgical robots market development.

Nevertheless, mind-boggling expense related with medical procedure performed with the surgical robots and stringent government rules in regards to the utilization of robots for surgical objects are hindering the development of the global orthopedic surgical robots market. Besides, shortage of skilled experts to perform medical procedures with the assistance of surgical robots is estimated to moderate the market development.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global orthopedic surgical robots market is classified as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America region dominates the global orthopedic surgical robots market due rising cases of bone related ailments, along with increasing demand for automation in medical industry in the mentioned region. Besides, Europe held the maximum share of the global market because of rising inclination towards usage of surgical robots in several kinds of surgeries. It is well coupled with advancement in technologies in the robotics industry. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is flourishing significantly in orthopedic surgical robots market due to rising awareness with respect to the benefits of minimally invasive orthopedic robotic surgery instead of traditional orthopedic surgery. Also, rising elderly population along with the increase in world population are contributing in the development of the global orthopedic surgical robots market.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players leading in the global orthopedic surgical robots market are Smith & Nephew plc, THINK Surgical, Inc., Depuy Sythes (JnJ), OMNI, Wright Medical Group N.V., MAKO Surgical Corp. (Stryker), Mazor Robotics (Medtronic), Intuitive Surgical, Hansen Medical (Auris Health, Inc.), and Medtech SA (Zimmer Biomet).

