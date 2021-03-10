Organic Food – Global Industry Future, Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Supply Demand, Cost Structure 2022 | Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Ebro Foods, S.A. and Koninklijke Wessanen N.V.

Organic food is a type of agricultural product, which is grown and processed in a certified organic farmland. Consumption of organic food provides various health benefits to an individual including enhancing energy levels, improving the immune system, reducing chances of developing the food borne disease and so on. It could be classified into six key product categories including fruits & vegetables, prepared food, dairy, beverages, bread & grain and meat, fish and poultry. The value chain of an organic food market comprises of producer, processor, exporter, importer, wholesaler, retailer and final consumers.

The U.S. emerged as a major region for the organic food market mainly due to increasing awareness amongst the youngsters and millennium populace about health benefits of organic food and increasing number of domestic agriculturalists engaged in organic farming.

The global organic food market is expected to grow with increasing youth population, rising females in the workforce, accelerating economic growth, mounting e-commerce retail sales and increasing healthcare awareness. Key trends and developments of this market includes rising penetration of organic food supermarkets in Europe, market consolidations, increasing demand for gluten free food, developing preference for vegan or vegetarian diet in Europe and technological advancement and developments. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including stringent regulations, absence of motivating forces for farmers and inefficient supply chain.

The report “Global Organic Food Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers, key tends & developments and challenges of the market, covering the U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Ebro Foods, S.A. and Koninklijke Wessanen N.V.

Table of Content

1. Organic Food Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Classification of Organic Food

1.3 Organic vs. Non Organic Foods

1.4 Organic Food Value Chain

2. Global Organic Food Market

2.1 Global Organic Food Market Value

2.2 Global Organic Food Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Organic Food Market Value by Segments

2.3.1 Global Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global Organic Prepared Food Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global Organic Dairy Market Value Forecast 2.4 Global Organic Food Market Value by Region

2.5 Global Organic Food Farmland Area

3. Regional Organic Food Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Organic Food Market Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Organic Food Market Value Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. Organic Food Market Value by Segments

3.1.4 The U.S. Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Value Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. Organic Dairy & Eggs Market Value Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Organic Food Market Value

3.2.2 Europe Organic Food Market Value Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Organic Food Farmland Area

3.2.4 Germany Organic Food Market Value

3.2.5 Germany Organic Food Market Value Forecast

3.2.6 Germany Organic Food Market by Distribution Channel

3.2.7 Germany Organic Food Farmland Area

3.2.8 France Organic Food Market Value

3.2.9 France Organic Food Market Value Forecast

3.2.10 France Organic Food Market Value by Distribution Channel

3.2.11 France Organic Food Farmland Area

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Organic Food Market Value Forecast

3.3.2 China Organic Food Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 India Organic Food Market Value

3.3.4 India Organic Food Market Value Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Youth Population

4.1.2 Rising Females in the Workforce

4.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.4 Mounting E-Commerce Retail Sales

4.1.5 Increasing HealthCare Awareness

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Penetration of Organic Food Supermarkets in Europe

4.2.2 Market Consolidations

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Gluten Free Food

4.2.4 Developing Preference for Vegan or Vegetarian Diet in Europe

4.2.5 Technological Advancement and Developments

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.3.2 Absence of Motivating Forces for Farmers

4.3.3 Inefficient Supply Chain

Continue…

