Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size 2021 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025
Latest research report on Online Shopping (B2C) Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.
B2C (business to customer). B of B2C is Business, which means enterprise, 2 is the homophone of to, C is Customer, which means consumer, so B2C is the e-commerce mode of enterprise to consumer
B2C is enterprises provide consumers with a new shopping environment through the Internet — online store, where consumers pay online via shopping through the Internet. Because this mode saves time and space for customers and enterprises, and greatly improves transaction efficiency, especially for busy office workers, this mode can save them valuable time.
This report focuses on the global Online Shopping (B2C) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Shopping (B2C) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Walmart
Rakuten
Amazon
Alibaba
Ebay
JD
Flipkart
Lazada
OLX
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2C Retailers
Classifieds
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Beauty and Personal Care
Books and Stationery, Consumer Electronics
Clothing and Footwear
Home DeCor
Industrial and Science
Sports and Leisure
Travel and Tourism
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
