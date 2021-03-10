Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size 2021 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Latest research report on Online Shopping (B2C) Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

B2C (business to customer). B of B2C is Business, which means enterprise, 2 is the homophone of to, C is Customer, which means consumer, so B2C is the e-commerce mode of enterprise to consumer

B2C is enterprises provide consumers with a new shopping environment through the Internet — online store, where consumers pay online via shopping through the Internet. Because this mode saves time and space for customers and enterprises, and greatly improves transaction efficiency, especially for busy office workers, this mode can save them valuable time.

This report focuses on the global Online Shopping (B2C) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Shopping (B2C) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Walmart

Rakuten

Amazon

Alibaba

Ebay

JD

Flipkart

Lazada

OLX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Beauty and Personal Care

Books and Stationery, Consumer Electronics

Clothing and Footwear

Home DeCor

Industrial and Science

Sports and Leisure

Travel and Tourism

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

