Nutraceuticals product Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Nutraceuticals product Market is valued at USD 205.98 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 312.59 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period.

Rising trend towards prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases as well as obesity with increasing ageing population are some key factors responsible for the growing demand of Nutraceuticals products market.\

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1034

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of the Nutraceuticals Product Market Report:

Nutraceutical is a combination of two words “nutrition” and “pharmaceutics.” Nutraceuticals products are substances that have many health benefits and used as medicine to improve health, delay the aging process, increase life expectancy, prevent chronic diseases, and support the structure and function of the body. Nutraceuticals have potential nutritional, safety and therapeutic effects and show promising health aids in various complications such as on hard curative disorders related to oxidative stress including allergy, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, and eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases as well as obesity. According to the NCBI study, the market of the Nutraceuticals products market is expanding exponentially and would reach around USD 250 billion by 2018 globally. Nutraceuticals product includes yogurts and fortified breakfast cereals, vitamins, herbal remedies, and even genetically modified foods and supplements like Green Tea, Omega-3 fatty acids, etc. phytochemicals, functional foods, and nutritional supplements which provide nutritional value as similar to conventional food.

Nutraceuticals product market report is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, Nutraceuticals product market is classified into functional foods, functional beverages and supplementary diets, and others. Based upon functional foods market is sub classified into cereals, bakery products, dairy products, snacks and others. The functional beverages are sub classified as fortifies juice, energy drinks, sports drink, and others. Based upon the supplementary diets, the market is sub segmented into vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, Fiber & Speciality carbohydrates, enzymes, proteins and other. According to (NCBI) in 2016, Vitamins are the most commonly consumed product used by 57% of Canadians, followed by 15% usage of Echinacea and 11% of other herbal, fungal or algal vitamin products. Based upon the distribution channel, the Nutraceuticals products are classified as conventional stores, specialty store, and drugstore & pharmacies.

The regions covered in this Nutraceuticals product market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Nutraceutical product Companies:

Nutraceutical product market report covers prominent players,

Kraft Heinz Company

AOR

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Aneva Nutraceuticals Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group

Conagra

General Mills

Kellogg’s

Nestle

Nature’s Bounty

Amway

Hero Group

Barilla

Others

Nutraceutical product Market Dynamics –

The growing need for nutraceutical products to the diabetic patient, chronic disease, as well as due to surge in both the aging and geriatric population with increasing health awareness is responsible for the growth of self-care nutritional products. According to the UN department of economic and social affairs, by 2050 the urban population of developing countries will reach 5.3 billion, with Asia expected to host 63% approximately 3.3 billion people and Africa nearly 20% of the world’s urban population. Due to increasing such geriatric population, the demand for nutraceuticals has tremendously risen for diabetic patients intended for the prevention purpose. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. As diabetes patients need dietary foods for treatment and regulate the nutrition in the body using suitable nutraceutical products to control the glucose level of the body. Although there is a great demand for these nutraceuticals in the market, this industry is facing some challenges like contamination of pesticides and heavy metal like lead, mercury, arsenic, and other, low bio-active content, and inconsistency in output due to heavy reliance on weather, soil and traditional means of production are the main factors may hinder the growth of these market. Increasing adoption of supplementary diets with health cautiousness among the people, for diabetic patients long-chained Omega-3 helps to maintain a healthy heart which has created a huge opportunity for the growth of this market. However Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that are important in preventing and managing heart disease and reduce the risk of deaths due to diabetes.

Nutraceutical product Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the nutraceutical product market with the potential rate due to rising awareness among the people about supplementary diets systems for the prevention and cure of diabetes and other chronic ailments for better health. Natural Health Products has substantial benefits in the treatment of diabetes; these products include vitamins, herbal products, Probiotics, homeopathic medications and various supplements. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information(NCBI) in 2016, usage of dietary supplements has risen to around 55,000 in the United States, with an average 60% of Americans uses NHPs for self-care whereas 50% of Europeans on average consume NHPs and in Canada, approximately 71% of the population uses NHPs, with average consumption around 38% on a daily basis. The growth of this market in this region is primarily driven by the increasing diabetic patient pool due to an unhealthy diet and sedated lifestyle. In 2015 according to CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), it was estimated that around 30 million people of all ages in the U.S. had diabetes which accounts to raise the demand for nutraceuticals for taking prevention.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1034

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing patient pool of chronic ailments like diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases and growing need to cure with the help of suitable nutraceuticals and dietary system.

Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of nutraceutical products equipment due to rise of NCDs (Non-communicable Diseases) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic diseases. According to WHO, the Europe region accounts to rise of NCDs with around 77% of the disease burden which directly increases the demand for nutraceutical products to prevent prevalence of these diseases.

Key Benefits for Nutraceutical product Market Reports –

Global Nutraceutical product Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Nutraceutical product Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Nutraceutical product Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Nutraceutical product Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Nutraceutical Product Market Segmentation –

by Product Type analysis

Functional foods cereals bakery products dairy products snacks Others

Functional beverages Fortifies juice Energy drinks Sports drink Others

Supplementary diets Vitamins and minerals Fatty acids Fiber & Specialty Carbohydrates, Enzymes Proteins Others



by Distribution channel Type analysis

Conventional Stores

Specialty Store

Drugstore & Pharmacies

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Nutraceuticals product Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Nutraceuticals product Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Nutraceuticals product Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Nutraceuticals product Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Nutraceuticals product Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Nutraceuticals product Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-and-beverage/global-nutraceuticals-product-market-size