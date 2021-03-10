Nurse Call Systems Market 2021 Advancements and Precise Outlook- Hill-Rom Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Jeron Electronics Systems Inc, Systems Technologies

COVID-19 Impact on Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021

The nurse call systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the growing geriatric population with an increasing need for digital healthcare, a rise in the number of hospitals adopting nurse call systems, growing investments from the public and private sectors in digital healthcare systems, and technological advancement in nurse call systems.

Top Companies in the Global Nurse Call Systems Market are Hill-Rom Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jeron Electronics Systems Inc., Systems Technologies, Tektone and others.

Key Market Trends

The Wireless Nurse Call Systems Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share Over the Forecast Period

– Under the modality segmentation of the nurse call systems market, the wireless nurse call systems segment is expected to have the largest market size over the forecast period.

– Day-to-day technological advancements have brought wide opportunities in healthcare. Hospital is one of the end users, which has been a main beneficiary of the technological advancements.

– The wireless nurse call systems in hospitals are very crucial systems that enable and ensure proper care to the patients by the nurses. These systems are necessary, and the benefits make a legitimate difference. Wireless nurse call and notification systems are required to be very quick, accurate, and reliable. Wireless nurse call systems are gaining more popularity because of the ease and comfort in operating. In the wireless nurse call systems, there are no wires, and nurses have the option of wearing a device for providing immediate alerts to the patients. The segment is expected to have the largest market share due to the growing awareness about wireless nurse call systems and increasing geriatric patients who are using them.

