North America Fleet Management Solutions Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2025

The North America Fleet Management Solutions Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The North America fleet management solution market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of North America Fleet Management Solutions Market are PowerFleet, Inc., Geotab, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. (Connect), Omnitracs, LLC, GPS Trackit, Inc., AstrataÊGroup_, Trimble Navigation_ Inc., Mix Telematics_, InseegoÊGroup and others.

Key Market Trends:

Transportation Sector Will Experience Significant Growth

– Increasing the adoption of commercial vehicles by various businesses in the United States and Canada to enhance their transportation offerings is expected to boost the market in North America. For instance, in 2019, the United States secured the first rank and registered a sale of 12,764,999 commercial vehicles; moreover, Canada was third on the list with 1,479,252 commercial vehicles.

– Moreover, the United States increasing efforts to expand the production of most competitive industries and products through exports in order to achieve the scale of economies and strengthen its economic growth is expected to fuel the market. For instance, according to the report, in 2019, the total value of United States trade goods amounted to USD 4.14 trillion which reflects the growing demand for fleet management solutions to track route progress, receive automatic updates, improve client experience and reduce call volume by sharing arrival times and delays.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.