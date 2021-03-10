Non-Woven Adhesives Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Henkel AG, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Moresco Corporation, Beardow Adams, Palmetto Adhesives Company, Inc and more.

The non-woven adhesives market size is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.5 billion, by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Non-Woven Adhesives Market:

Henkel AG (Germany)

H.B. Fuller (US)

Arkema (France)

Moresco Corporation (Japan)

Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. (UK)

Lohmann- Koester GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Colquimica Adhesives (Portugal)

Savare Specialty Adhesives (Italy)

Palmetto Adhesives Company Inc. (US)

“The hot-melt segment is expected to lead the non-woven adhesives market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.”

The hot-melt segment is expected to lead the non-woven adhesives market, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025. Hot-melt non-woven adhesives are used in assembly & construction of disposable hygiene products, including baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products.

“The APAO segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall non-woven adhesives market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.”

APAO is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, in terms of both volume and value, between 2020 and 2025. APAO is an important type of polyolefin used in non-woven adhesives. Such polyolefin has better thermal stability than products based purely on polyethylene (PE) and can be used at lower temperature ranges than pure polypropylene.

“APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for non-woven adhesives during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.”

The non-woven adhesives market is projected to register the highest CAGR in APAC in the next five years, mainly due to the rise in population and increasing number of working women as well as higher growth prospects in the baby care and feminine hygiene applications. The markets in APAC countries are in the growth phase, where manufacturers compete with very similar offerings.

Competitive Landscape of Non-Woven Adhesives Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

1.1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

1.1.3 Innovators

2 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

3.1 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smse)

3.1.1 Progressive Companies

3.1.2 Starting Blocks

3.1.3 Responsive Companies

3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Market Ranking, 2019

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 Investment & Expansion

7.2 Merger & Acquisition

7.3 New Product Launch

Research Coverage:

This report segments the non-woven adhesives market on the basis of technology, type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and agreements associated with the non-woven adhesives market.

