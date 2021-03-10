New Healthcare Experience Global Pharmacy Automation Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Pharmacy Automation Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Pharmacy automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 7,818.66 million by 2027 from USD 4,290.36 million in 2019.

Global Pharmacy automation Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for pharmacy automation in North America region has the highest market share in global pharmacy automation market. Market leader is OMNICELL, INC. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 20% to 21%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing pharmacy automation.

In September 2017, Innovation introduced its new product PharmASSIST Light-Way storage and retrieval technology for retail pharmacy and central fill/mail order settings. This newly launched product aided in prescription order collation, pharmacy will call management, and inventory management processes in pharmacies thus its demand in the market increases leading to increased sales & revenue in future.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the report are Talyst, LLC., ARxIUM, OMNICELL, INC., Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Parata Systems, LLC, ScriptPro LLC, RxSafe, LLC., RxMedic Systems, Inc., MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Asteres Inc., PerceptiMed, Inc., BD, Baxter, Fullscript, McKesson Corporation, Innovation Associates, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, vitabook GmbH, UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC, Takazono Corporation, TOSHO co., Inc., Gebr. Willach GmbH, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., BIQHS, Grifols, S.A., Synergy Medical, Yuyama, APD Algoritmos Procesos y Diseños S.A, JVM Europe BV, Mediwell Systems Ltd., E-SANTÉ Technology, Genesis Automation LTD, PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, Best Health Solutions, myPak Solutions Pty Ltd., Mexx Engineering, Meditec Pty Ltd., FarmaTools, Demodeks Pharmacy Shelving, Deenova S.r.l., MEKAPHARM, KUKA AG, Rohmann-Automation GmbH, KLS Pharma Robotics GmbH, Technology Implementation and Management Experts (TIME), and Med Management, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of the Global Pharmacy Automation Market

Global Pharmacy Automation Market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of global pharmacy automation market is further analyzed into six notable segments which are based on basis of product, pharmacy size, pharmacy type, application, end user and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into systems, software and services. On the basis of pharmacy type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into independent, chain and federal. On the basis of pharmacy size, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into large size pharmacy, medium size pharmacy and small size pharmacy. On the basis of application, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into drug dispensing and packaging, drug storage and inventory management. On the basis of end user, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, central fill/mail order pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into direct tender and third party distributor.

