Network Slicing Market 2021-2026 to Post a CAGR of %, Segmentation by Key Regions, Gross Margin, Profit, Analysis, Market Size & Growth

Network Slicing Market is valued at USD 147.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 589.07 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing adoption rate of internet of things (IoT) connected devices, increasing demand for high-speed, large network and increasing prevalence of network virtualization are fueling the growth of the network slicing market.

Scope of Network Slicing Market Report:

Network slicing is one of the types of various forms of virtual network architecture by using the same principles behind software defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) in fixed network. Multiple virtual networks are permitted by Network Slicing and these virtual networks are to be created on the top of a common shared physical infrastructure. The SDN and NFV are commercially organized to deliver greater network flexibility. They allow traditional network architecture to be separated into virtual elements that can be linked through software.

Network Slicing plays a critical role in 5G networks because of crowd of use cases and support of new services in 5G. These new use cases and services place different requirements on the network in terms of functionality and requirements of the performance vary enormously. Network Slicing is nothing but the separation of virtual networks which operates on the same physical hardware for different applications.

The network slicing market is segmented into product type and application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into SDN & NFV and C-RAN. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into financial services, medical authorities, education authorities, retail, manufacturing, IT, energy and other.

The regions covered in this Network Slicing Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Hall Effect Sensor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Network Slicing Companies:

Globally Manufacturers such as,

cisco systems

Huawei

Nokia networks

Ericsson

SK telecom

Ntt DoCoMo

ZTE

Intel

Mavenir

affirmed networks

Argela

Aria networks

Others

Increasing Network Planning and Optimization segment is driving the Network Slicing Market Worldwide.

The network and optimization is one of the major factors for the enabling the implementation of network slicing technologies and this is the main segment for boosting the growth of the market. The network planning and optimization is a service which helps to maximize the performance of the operator’s network infrastructure and by this they can deliver the best quality of experience to their customers. Along with this the global businesses are adopting the digital platforms that mean remote monitoring is contributing in the growth of the market.

According to Benchmark services in 5G estimated that, in US about $4 billion Government Investment including 114000 miles of broadband infrastructure. So this factor of increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks is fueling the growth of the market. Moreover the factors including virtualization of networks, significant growth in the mobile traffic volumes and increasing demand for high-speed, large network coverage are contributing in the growth of the market.

North America is dominating the Network Slicing Market.

Geographically, North America is the region that holds the largest market share and maintains his dominance for the forecast period. This is due to the region has heavily invested in 5G tests and trials. According to Benchmark 5G projected that 5G connections will reach 40% of all mobile connections by 2023 and 60% by 2025 which is the main reason for the dominance of North America region for the Network Slicing Market. At starting this 5G was arranged for providing additional capacity and coverage areas, where the Long Term Evolution (LTE) footprints are already present.

Moreover the Asia Pacific region is at second place in dominance of the market during the forecast period. According to LinkedIn Digital Policy and Law consulting, in Asia Pacific region there are about 2.7 billion unique mobile subscribers at the end of 2017 and it means more than half the World’s mobile subscriber lives in Asia Pacific region that are mostly in China and India. Hence increasing the adoption of mobile devices in developing countries such as India and China is fueling the market growth.

Key Benefits for Global Network Slicing Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Network Slicing Market Segmentation –

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Network Slicing Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Network Slicing Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Network Slicing Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Network Slicing Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Network Slicing Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Network Slicing Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

