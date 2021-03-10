Network Monitoring Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Network Monitoring Market is valued at USD 2.29 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.61 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Increasing number of constant monitoring of networks due to rising security concerns about the data is driving the global network performance monitoring equipment market.

Scope of Network Monitoring Market Report-

Network monitoring of a system that constantly monitors a computer network for slow or failing components and that notifies the network administrator (via email, SMS or other alarms) in case of outages or other trouble. Network monitoring is part of network management. These solutions assist in monitoring & managing the flow of traffic and examining it for any abnormalities that can affect the network security, availability, and performance. It is solution that helps you to identify or detect the failures in connectivity between the two end points and slowness in network performance. The network monitoring increase the dependency of internet and networking and emerging technologies like cloud demands the need for network speed and high availability of network, there is a great scope for network professionals in India. It provide mobile service, home, business internet service providers need network professionals.

Network monitoring market report is segmented on the basis of offering, bandwidth, technology, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon offering, network monitoring market is classified into network tap and data monitoring switch. Based upon bandwidth, Network Monitoring market is classified into 1 & 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps. Based upon technology, Network Monitoring market is classified into ethernet, fiber optic and infiband. Based upon end user, network monitoring market is classified into enterprises, telecommunications industry, government organizations and cloud service providers.

The regions covered in this Network Monitoring market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Network Monitoring Companies:

Network Monitoring market report covers prominent players are,

Gigamon

IBM

Ixia

Viavi

Apcon

Garland Technology

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Cisco

Broadcom

Big Switch Networks

Others.

Network Monitoring Market Dynamics –

Rising dependency of various businesses on high speed internet connectivity along with surge in number of internet users with digital transformation in the industries. These factors will helps in growth of markets. According to the Our World in Data, The internet has been one of their most transformative and fast-growing technologies. Worldwide the number of internet users increased from only 413 million in 2000 to over 3.4 billion in 2016. Increasing investments in network bandwidth capacity to propel the network monitoring market growth. The market is characterized by heavy investments from telecom providers to increase modulation in bandwidth and frequency. In addition, the deployment of 5G technologies with robust network resilience is surging the market revenue. Moreover, Efficiency of work is affected due to the massive handling of network monitoring which acts as a major restraint for the network Monitoring market growth. However, It optimizing business operations through network management tools as opportunities for the market.

Network Monitoring Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the Network Monitoring market due to in rising in demand for constant monitoring of networks due to increasing security concerns about the data is also driving the market growth. According to a recent cybersecurity, The U.S. has remained by far the nation most pretentious by coordinated cyber-attacks, facing 303 attacks from 2015 to 2017. Overall, there was a whopping 600% increase in cyber-attacks in 2017. Moreover, increasing number of players is entering the Network Monitoring market with varied service offerings market region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising number of smartphone users is allowing telecom operators to provide better network service quality. According to the Our World in Data, The internet has been one of their most transformative and fast-growing technologies. Worldwide the number of internet users increased from only 413 million in 2000 to over 3.4 billion in 2016.

Network Monitoring Market Segmentation –

By Offering: Network Tap, Data Monitoring Switch

By Bandwidth: 1 & 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps

By Technology: Ethernet, Fiber Optic, Infiband

By End User: Enterprises, Telecommunications Industry, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

