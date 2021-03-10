Muscle relaxant drugs Market 2021 : Top Countries Data with Drivers and Restraints, Business Opportunities, Advancement Technologies and Forecast to 2027

Global Muscle relaxant drugs Market is valued at USD 1710.70 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2775.90 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of lower back pain with surge in number of surgeries in geriatric population as well as rising healthcare expenditures of relaxant drugs are expected to boost the growth of muscle relaxant drugs market over forecast period.

Scope of Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Report:

The muscle relaxant is a drug that affects skeletal muscle function and decreases the muscle tone. They may be new to alleviate symptoms such as muscle spasms, pain, and hyperreflexia. Further, muscle relaxant drugs are highly restricted to consume by pregnant women, old person and other drug or alcohol addicted persons. The muscle relaxant drugs are primarily used in conjunction with general anesthetics to achieve muscle relaxation during surgical interventions. Conversely, they are also being used in the treatment of muscle spasm and spastic neurological conditions secondary to multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, fibromyalgia, myofascial pain syndrome etc. These drugs exert their muscle-relaxing effects by inhibiting nerve signals in the brain and spinal cord and may help break the pain-spasm-pain cycle, where pain causes your muscles to spasm as a protective response, and those spasms, in turn, cause more pain. Additionally, while treating acute musculoskeletal back pain, a short course of muscle relaxants may be more effective when used as an adjunctive treatment in the first 3 weeks. They may also be used when back pain causes disturbed sleep for their sedative effect. Muscle relaxants can be addictive, so it’s ideal to use them for the shortest possible time and keep them away from other adults and children. Because these medications depress the central nervous system, breathing can be affected, and an overdose can be fatal.

Global muscle relaxant drugs market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on type, global muscle relaxant drugs market is classified as the facial muscle relaxant drugs, skeletal muscle relaxant drugs and neuromuscular blocking agents. Based upon application, global muscle relaxant drugs market is classified into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy

The regions covered in this muscle relaxant drugs market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Muscle Relaxant Drugs Manufacturers:

Some major key players for global muscle relaxant drugs market are,

Pfizer Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galderma S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Others

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Dynamics –

Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal problems and growing awareness amongst the consumers regarding their treatment and management are expected to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of global market of muscle relaxant drugs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the non-specific burden of lower back pain has been increased substantially around the globe which is estimated at 60–70% in industrialized countries whereas one-year prevalence increasing rate 15–45%, adult incidence 5% per year and mostly occurrence of LBP has seen in above 35 age group people. However, severe side effects related to muscle relaxant drugs such as habituation and respiratory arrest will restrict the growth of global muscle relaxant drugs market. The recent technologically improved muscle relaxants are structurally distinct drugs prescribed for reducing muscle spasms, pain, and hyperreflexia. Centrally acting skeletal muscle relaxants are manufactured by various pharmaceutical companies with variable price. The present study, aimed to analyze the cost variation of various brands of centrally acting skeletal muscle relaxants, so as to help the physician to choose the cost effective treatment to drive the market growth.

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market Regional Analysis –

Geographically, North America is dominating the highest share, in terms of profits in overall market of muscle relaxant drugs across the global. The global market for muscle relaxant drugs is expected to gain traction during the forecast period due to increasing aging population and availability of generic drugs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), America has more than 50% of the aging population estimated to about 1.2 million and is expected to rise up to 1.9 Million by 2030.The Asia Pacific muscle relaxant drugs market is envisioned to grow at fastest pace during the forecast period. Factors such as growing geriatric population and rising number of surgeries are projected to bolster the growth of muscle relaxant drugs market in Asia Pacific region. China, India & Japan are likely to contribute significantly in growth of market. According to the World population, the U.S. has highest aging population with the estimated population from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050 followed by Asia Pacific

Global Muscle relaxant drugs Market Segmentation –

By Type: Facial Muscle Relaxant Drugs, Skeletal muscle Relaxant Drugs, Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

By Application: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

