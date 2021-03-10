mPOS Terminals Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The global mobile pos market, which generated $19.5 billion in 2019, is predicted to experience a 17.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). This is because mPOS terminals enable companies to receive contactless payments and speed up the checkout process. Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the mobile POS terminals market in 2019, and it will keep contributing the highest revenue till 2030.

Till 2030, the retail category will continue generating the highest revenue in the mobile POS terminals market, as retailers are increasingly deploying such systems to help customers pay for stuff at any place in the store, which helps save the time otherwise wasted in long queues. For instance, in 2018, POS terminals were deployed in 350 stores across the U.S. by Walmart Inc.

The hardware bifurcation held larger share in the mobile POS terminals market during the historical period (2014–2019), because of the rapid increase in digital payments in the retail, food service, healthcare, hospitality, and various other industries, which creates a high requirement for different types of smartphone point-of-sale terminals.

