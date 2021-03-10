Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis by 2028 | Monk Fruit Corp., ADM, Tate & Lyle, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Steviva Brands, Inc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

The major players covered in the monk fruit sweetener market report are Monk Fruit Corp., ADM, Tate & Lyle, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Steviva Brands, Inc., Layn Corp, Firmenich SA, NOW Foods, BioVittoria Co., LAKANTO, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC, Matakana Superfoods, Bulk Barn Foods Limited, Apura Ingredients, Imperial Sugar, GroupKrisda Stevia Canada Inc, Health Garden USA among other domestic and global players.

The monk fruit sweetener market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 0.30 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on monk fruit sweetener market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing health consciousness among consumers globally is escalating the growth of monk fruit sweetener market.

Monk fruit refers to a small, green gourd that resembles a melon. The fruit is mostly found in Southeast Asia and fruit was first used by Buddhist monks in the 13th century. These fruits are dried and used to make medicinal teas. Monk fruit sweeteners are made from the fruit’s extract and may be blended with dextrose or other ingredients with the purpose of balancing sweetness. These fruit extracts are considered to be 150 to 200 times sweeter than sugar and contain no calories, carbohydrates, sodium and fat.

By Form (Liquid, Dry),

Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Others)

The countries covered in the global monk fruit sweetener market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Monk Fruit Sweetener Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Monk Fruit Sweetener

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Monk Fruit Sweetener industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Monk Fruit Sweetener Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Monk Fruit Sweetener Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

