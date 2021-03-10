Modular Data Center Market Status, Growth and Technology Advancements 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Modular Data Center Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Top Companies operating in the Global Modular Data Center market profiled in the report:– IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell EMC, HPE Company, Cisco System Inc., Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG, Instant Data Centers LLC, Flexenclosure AB, Colt Group SA, Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Scope of the Report

Modular data center solutions represent one approach that is designed to enhance installation and management efficiencies of data center hardware infrastructure. For instance, a brick-and-mortar data center facility typically takes 18 months of planning and implementation to make it serviceable. Modular solutions can reduce the time that it takes to bring a functional data center online to weeks.

Key Market Trends

Telecom Sector to Hold Major Share

The telecom providers, to optimize their networks and the digital services running on them, are going to need more compute and storage capacity to be deployed across carrier networks. Additionally, the increasing 4G penetration and the upcoming 5G wave are further motivating telecom vendors to invest in the modular data center market for more network functionality and much higher ability to manage networks around the edges.

– Intel is working on distributing data centers across the cloud with the help of 5G technology and the edge data center movement. The company is carrying out many large interoperability trials with Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson.

– The increasing mobile penetration and rising government laws regarding data security concerns are also fueling the adoption of modular data centers among telecom vendors.

Global Modular Data Center Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Function Module Solution

Services

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government

Other End Users

Regional Analysis For Modular Data Center Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

