Middle East Media and Entertainment Market Technological Trends And Opportunities 2021 To 2025

The Middle East Media and Entertainment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Middle East Media and Entertainment Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Middle East Media and Entertainment Market are MBC Group, Orbit Showtime Network, Arab Media Group, Abu Dhabi Media, beIN Media Group, Zawya Ltd. (Refinitiv), Intigral Inc., The First Entertainment Company, Qudurat Media, CMT Technologies and others.

Key Market Trends:

Video on Demand Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Increased penetration of mobile devices and faster and cheaper internet connectivity, as well as a shift from traditional payment models to the subscription-based payment model, has increased the growth of video on demand across the region. Moreover, increased emphasis on enhanced customer experience is leading to the revamping of streaming platforms giving customers an overall control of what to watch, where, and how.

– For instance, in December 2019, Orbit Showtime Network has revamped its streaming platform named WAVO in the Middle East. The revamp has changed the linear TV viewing to non-linear, which has eliminated the need to follow a fixed schedule pre-planned by the TV network.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.