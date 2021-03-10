Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 37.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 13,648.14 million by 2027. The growing internet penetration in the developed countries is major factor driving the market.

The increasing technology and growing accessibility of smart phones are creating demand for scalable open education for students and employees which in return boosts the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market. However, even as the massive open online courses (MOOCs) space has become more exciting over the years, it is facing a major problem of completion rate that it needs to overcome to become a truly successful business model acting as restraint for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market growth in the above mentioned period.

The addition of gamification in the massive open online courses (MOOCs) platform helps the students to engage in the course and increasing competition among students which further creates huge demand for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market. The lack of mentorship and personal guidance to the students who are taking massive open online courses (MOOCs) through online platform is acting as the challenge for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Scope and Market Size

The massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented on the basis of component, student served and subjects. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into platform and services. In 2020, platform segment has accounted the largest market share due to the growing trend of higher education and adoption of smartphones which has raise the demand for the massive open online courses (MOOCs).

On the basis of student served, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into junior high school, post graduate, corporate, under graduate and high school. In 2020, post graduate segment has accounted the largest market share due to growing trend of mobile learning, social learning which has resulted into improving skill sets.

On the basis of subjects, the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is segmented into business management, computer science & programming, science, sociology & philosophy, humanities, education & training, healthcare & medicine, arts & design, mathematics, foreign language learning and others. In 2020, business management segment has accounted the largest market share due to the growing trend of corporate learning in the large organization.

Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Country Level Analysis

Middle East and Africa massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, component, student served and subjects as referenced above,

The countries covered in Middle East and Africa massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Saudi Arabia has been accounted for the largest market share due to growing internet penetration across the developing countries which has increased the trends for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market along with the requirement of training for employees to increase the efficiency, reduce the accidents in plant operations, to decrease training cost the organizations are going eLearning which in turn increase the demand for massive open online courses (MOOCs) market for Middle East and Africa region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Middle East and Africa brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Massive open online courses (MOOCs) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in massive open online courses (MOOCs) and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Share Analysis

Middle East and Africa massive open online courses (MOOCs) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Middle East and Africa presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

The major players covered in the Middle East and Africa massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report are Udacity, Inc., FutureLearn (a subsidiary of SEEK), SWAYAM among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

In March 2020, Udacity, Inc. entered into a partnership with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which is engaged in cloud computing. Through this partnership, the company offers a modern Hybrid Cloud Nanodegree Program. This program will upgrade learning openings within the developing cloud innovations showcase that are basic for organizations to up level their IT foundation. This partnership helps the company to increase its courses category for cloud computing.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for massive open online courses (MOOCs).

Major Highlights of Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Middle East and Africa Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market.

