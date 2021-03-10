Metal Finishing Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2027

Metal Finishing Market is valued at USD 10.26 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 14.36 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.91% over the forecast period.

Growing automotive and aerospace industries, and expanding middle-class population in emerging countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Metal Finishing Market.

Scope of Global Metal Finishing Market Report-

Metal finishing is the procedure of changing the surface of an object, for the purpose of refining its appearance and durability. Metal finishing is related to electroplating, which is the production of a thin surface coating of the metal upon another by electro deposition. It is an all-inclusive term used to describe the process of placing some type of metal covering on the surface of a metallic part, typically mentioned as a substrate. It can also comprise the implementation of a process for cleaning, polishing or improving a surface. It often consists of electroplating, which is the process of putting metal ions onto a substrate via an electric current. In fact, metal finishing and plating are sometimes used interchangeably. However, the metal finishing business includes an extensive range of processes, each offering its own user benefits. Some common metal finishes include paint, lacquer, ceramic coatings, and other surface treatments. The metal finishing industry usually categorizes plating operations as electroplating and electroless plating.

Global Metal Finishing market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and region & country level. Based upon type, metal finishing market is classified into inorganic metal finishing, organic metal finishing and hybrid metal finishing. Based upon application, metal finishing market is classified into automotive, appliances, hardware, jewelry, aerospace, heavy equipment, medical devices, electronics, construction and other applications.

The regions covered in this metal finishing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of metal finishing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players of Global Metal Finishing Market Report-

Metal finishing market report covers prominent players like ABAKAN, Metal Finishing Technologies, Sequa Corp., TIB Chemicals AG, Elementis PLC., Vanchem Performance Chemicals, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Industrial Metal Finishing, Joshi Metal Finishing Industry, JMD Industry, Delstar Metal Finishing Inc., Sifco Metal Industries, Mass Finishing Inc., Plating Equipment Ltd., Servi Sure Corp., L.S Industries, Technic Inc., DuBois Chemicals Inc. and others.

Global Metal Finishing Market Dynamics–

Its rising demand in automotive sector, increasing printed circuit board (PCB) demand in the electronics industry and demand of metal finishing chemicals in aerospace maintenance, repair and overhauls are the major factors expected to foster growth of the global metal finishing market within the forecast period. Additionally, the automotive industry is witnessing significant growth, worldwide. This can be mainly credited to the rising sales of passenger cars and other vehicles in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico. According to European Automobile Manufacturer Association, 98.1 million motor vehicles were produced around the world in 2018. However, growing environmental restrictions on some chemicals and increasing replacement of metals by plastics are some factors which may hamper the growth of the market. In spite of that, rising shift from traditional solvent-borne technologies to newer technologies may create lucrative opportunity for metal finishing market growth.

Global Metal Finishing Market Regional Analysis–

Asia-pacific is expecetd to dominate the global metal finishing market due to the increasing investments and production in the automotive sector, rising electrical and electronics production, and swelling demand for heavy equipment, with multinational businesses investing in the industrial sector in this region. China is the biggest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. Moreover, China has emerged as the largest market for motor vehicles in the world, recording a sale of around 29.2 million vehicles in 2017. The surging vehicle sales in the country result in higher requirement for metal finishing of automotive components, which in turn, boosts the sales of these market.

North America is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to positive trends associated aerospace industry, thereby triggering the demand for metal finishing in this region. In addition, rising crude oil production in U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia and Canada will also foster the market growth.

Global Metal Finishing Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Inorganic Metal Finishing

Organic Metal Finishing

Hybrid Metal Finishing

By Applications:

Market Dynamics

Automotive

Appliances

Hardware

Jewelry

Aerospace

Heavy Equipment

Medical Devices

Electronics

Construction

Other Applications

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

US.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

