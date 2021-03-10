Metal Cans Market Things to Focus on to Ensure Long-term Success| Trends Market Research

Global Metal Cans Market was valued US$ 48.11 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 65.96 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.02% during a forecast period.

The metal cans market is segmented into material type, can fabrication type, application, and region.

In terms of material type, global metal cans market is classified into steel, aluminium, and tin. Based on can fabrication type, global metal cans market is divided into two-piece metal can, and three-piece metal can. Further application, global metal cans market is split food & beverage, the pharmaceutical industry, personal care & cosmetic can fabrication types, and industrial chemicals.

Based on regions, the global metal cans market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa..

Get Sample PDF Pages now with Some Benefits!! https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11136

Based on the material type, the aluminium segment is projected to dominate the metal cans market during the forecast period due to the growing use of aluminium for metal can packaging by companies, aluminium is lightweight and non-reactive to all kind of food and beverages.

In terms of can fabrication type, two-piece metal can segment dominated the market and is projected to be the fastest growing metal can type due to two-piece metal can is easy to manufacture, highly durable, and convenient to transport and stack.

The major driving factor of metal cans is that they are 100% recyclable without the loss of its quality & sturdiness as well as it reduces CO2 use thus reducing the parent material usage. Metal cans are a type of metal packaging systems used for packaging of wine, but its scope of application is now expanded into various end-use commodity packing purposes such as edible food & beverage items, chemicals, oil, Solvents, Dyes, Paints, Lubricants, etc. are also boosting the metal cans market growth.

The increasing replacement potential of polymer based packaging material such as polyethylene terephthalate and polyethylene packaging is limiting the market share of metal cans in the overall packaging market. Furthermore, growing adoption of bio-based plastic in the packaging industry, particularly for food & beverage, points is hindering the metal cans market.

The consumer demand for lightweight packaging, increasing heath awareness regarding use of non-carcinogenic packaging materials, are creating high growth opportunities for the metal cans market.

Increased use of bio-based plastic in food & beverage packaging is emerged as a key challenge for metal can manufacturers.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at higher rate due to increasing consumption of end use industries. The Asia Pacific region is influenced by setting up of new manufacturing facilities from leading global original equipment manufacturers owing to availability of raw materials at cheap prices and government initiatives to promote investment measures especially countries like South East Asian countries.

Some of the key players in the global metal cans market are BWAY, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Rexam Plc, O.Berk, All American Containers, Metal Container Corporation, Container Corporation of Canada, Ardagh Metal Packaging, Silgan Containers LLC, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Independent Can Company, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Berlin Packaging, Kaira Can Company Limited, The Cary Company, Allstate Can Corporation, Allied Cans Limited, CPMC Holdings Limited, and Amcor.

Scope of Global Metal Cans Market:

Global Metal Cans Market, by Material Type:

• Steel

• Aluminium

• Tin

Global Metal Cans Market, by Can Fabrication Type:

• Two Piece Metal Can

• Three Piece Metal Can

Global Metal Cans Market, by Application:

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11136/Single

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Personal Care & Cosmetic Can Fabrication Types

• Industrial Chemicals

Global Metal Cans Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Metal Cans Market:

• BWAY

• Ball Corporation

• Crown Holdings

• Rexam Plc

• O.Berk

• All American Containers

• Metal Container Corporation

• Container Corporation of Canada

• Ardagh Metal Packaging

• Silgan Containers LLC

• Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Get Discount on This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11136

• Independent Can Company

• HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

• SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc.

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Berlin Packaging

• Kaira Can Company Limited

• The Cary Company

• Allstate Can Corporation

• Allied Cans Limited

• CPMC Holdings Limited

• Amcor

Top Reports

https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/BCC/organ-on-a-chip-market

https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/BCC/batteries,-charging-and-exchange-systems-for-materials-handling-equipment-market

https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/SMRC/metal-matrix-composite-market