Messaging Security Market Advancement in Technology, Innovations and Global Trends 2021-2026

The report titled Messaging Security Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The messaging security market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Messaging Security market profiled in the report:– Mcafee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, TATA Communications, Mimecast Limited, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Proofpoint, Inc., Forcepoint Software company

Key Market Trends

Applications in BFSI to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The stored data is continuously growing, with an increase in the number of e-transactions. Email and SMS exchanges within this sector, amongst employees, as well as customers, contain crucial valuable information that is rather lucrative and can result in financial gain for hackers.

– Additionally, organizations in the investment banking sector, which use emails as the primary mode of communication both internally and externally, are taking measures to encrypt and limit eavesdropping and hacking of their email accounts.

– According to Kaspersky Lab, in 2018, the share of financial phishing decreased from 53.82% to 44.7% of all phishing detections, accounting for almost half of overall detections, the share of financial phishing encountered by Mac users slightly grew, accounting for 57.6%.

Global Messaging Security Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Email

SMS

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Education

Regional Analysis For Messaging Security Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Messaging Security Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Messaging Security Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

