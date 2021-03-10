Medical Textiles Market Business Opportunities and Drivers 2021: Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Size, Major Key Players, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2027

Global Medical Textiles Market is valued at USD 16775.52 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23762.66 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Rising number of implants, surgeries, patients with chronic illness, and increasing the number of accidents are the factors which driving the global medical textile market.

Scope of the Global Medical Textiles Market Report:

Medical textiles are the products and constructions used for medical and biological applications and are used mainly for first aid, clinical, and hygienic purposes. Although all types of weaving machine available in the market are suitable for producing medical textiles. New range of computerized flatbed joining machine is ideal for medical textile applications, because the machinery can be used in both small and large group production. Medical textiles are important part of the large variety of technical textile products ranging from high-volume disposable products like baby diapers, feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. These extremely specialized and high-value textile products are used in blood filtration, surgical sutures, prostheses and most supports for new tissue growth. Most disposable hygiene products and a significant proportion of medical textiles are made of nonwoven textiles, which are valued at USD14.5 billion a year with an average annual sales growth rate of 7% expected over the upcoming year.

Global Medical Textiles Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Based upon by type segment global Medical Textiles is divide into Non-woven fabrics, Woven, Others. Based upon by application segment global Medical Textiles is divides into Healthcare and Hygiene products, Surgical and Others.

The regions covered in this Medical Textiles market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Medical Textiles Manufacturers:

Global Medical Textiles report covers prominent player’s,

Medtronic (Covidien)

J&J

Braun

Dupont

3M

Cardinal Health

KOB

TWE

Techtex

Ahlstrom

Dynarex

Hakuzo

Smith-nephew

Vilene

Medpride

Winner Medical

ALLMED

JianErKang

Zhende

Medline

Diyuan

Others

Rising number of implants, surgeries, patients with chronic illness are expected to propel the growth of medical textile market. The aging of the US population will result in significant growth in the demand for surgical services. Surgeons need to develop strategies to manage an increased workload without sacrificing quality of care. Overall, the general surgery workload will increase 31.5% by 2020, significantly higher than the 18.0% population growth during the same period. Additionally, road traffic crashes occur on all continents and in every country of the world. According to the world health organization (WHO), 75% of deaths resulted from traffic accidents occurring in developing countries, although they own only 32% of the motor vehicles in the world. The number of road traffic deaths continues to rise steadily, reaching 1.35 million in 2016. However, lack of awareness about importance of safety and hygiene of medical textiles in developing and under developed countries involves high cost in the performance testing of medical products hamper the market growth. Technological developments, stringent quality, safety regulations in the medical textile industry and rising healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors that create an opportunity for growth of medical textile market.

Medical Textiles market is dominated by North America

North America is expected to dominate the growth of medical textile market due to increasing number of surgeries and technological advancements in the medical field. Nearly 18 million people in United State endured cosmetic surgical and minimally invasive procedures in 2018. There has been rise in number of procedures in recent years with over quarter more million procedures performed in 2017 than 2018. Also increasing number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of this market in North America. 3 million people in US are injured every year in car accidents. Europe is constituted the second largest medical textile industry in 2018 due to Growing population rise in the number of elderly population, and the construction of new medical facilities resulting in reduced healthcare costs are fueling the growth of medical textile market in Europe.

Key Benefits for Global Medical Textiles Market Report:-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Medical Textiles Market Segmentation –

By Product: Non-woven fabrics, Woven, Others

By Application: Healthcare and Hygiene products, Surgical, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

