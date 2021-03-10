Medical Cooling System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global medical cooling system market was valued at $610.3 in 2018 and is expected to reach $828.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Medical cooling systems are widely used to lower down the heat load produced by medical equipment. It is used in variety of medical applications including imaging, lasers, cold storage & testing, and healthcare dehumidification. In addition, heat reduction from medical devices is needed to reduce thermal stress that can otherwise affect the system because, these devices are used primarily in hospitals, clinics, and centers for diagnostic imaging. However, reducing the medical equipment thermal stress increases the device’s life and helps maintain the reliability. The major factors that drive the market growth include economic benefits offered by medical chillers, technological advancements that help maintain the equipment in good working condition and achieve the healthcare organization’s objective of quality patient care, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

In addition, increasing usage of diagnostic devices, laser treatment, and imaging system is estimated to propel the market growth of medical cooling system in the near future. However, high cost of medical imaging systems hinders the growth of this market. The medical cooling system market is segmented on the basis type, application, and end user. By type, it is bifurcated into liquid based cooling and air-based cooling. By application, it is segmented into medical imaging systems, medical lasers, analytical & laboratory equipment, and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEMs), hospitals and clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and others end users. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities. Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type – Liquid based cooling – Air based cooling By Application – Medical imaging system – Medical lasers – Analytical and laboratory equipment – Others By End-user – Original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) – Hospitals and clinics – Diagnostic imaging centers – Other end users By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Spain o Russia o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o Japan o Australia o South Korea o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Middle East o Africa o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT –

American Chillers – Cold Shot Chillers – Drake Refrigeration, Inc. – Filtrine Manufacturing Company – General Air Types, Inc. – Parker Hannifin Corp. – Johnson Thermal Systems – KKT Chillers – Glen Dimplex Group – Lytron Inc.