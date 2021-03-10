Lower Back Pain Market by Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Lower Back Pain Market is valued at USD 7.28 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 10.19 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 4.92% over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease with surge in the geriatric population as well as rising use of emerging antidepressants are some of the major factors expected to boost the growth of Global Lower Back Pain market over the forecast period.

The Lower Back Pain Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

The Lower back pain is a universal human experience almost everyone has it at some point. The low back supports the upper body weight and makes everyday activities possible. Additionally, the nerves located in this area control the feet, legs, and pelvis. Even the slightest pain or imbalance can affect the mobility. Hence, the low back pain (LBP) is a type of muscle tension, musculoskeletal pain, or rigidity located above the gluteal sulcus and below the bottom edge of rib cage. The low back pain can be of three types: acute, sub-acute and chronic. Numerous disorders and diseases which disturb the lumbar region of the spine can cause this type of pain.

Thus, a wide range of medications are used to treat both acute and chronic low back pain. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) can also be used to relieve pain and inflammation. Over-the-counter NSAIDS include ibuprofen, ketoprofen, and naproxen sodium. The benefits of strengthening exercise for back pain strengthen the back muscles, 15 to 20 minutes of dynamic lumbar stabilization other prescribed exercises should be done every other day. This core muscle amplification is also important in lower back pain treatment. When done in a controlled, progressive manner, exercises for relieving back pain have many benefits, including to improving circulation to better distribute nutrients through the body, including to the spinal discs.

Global Lower Back Pain Market report is segmented on the basis of type of disease, type, distribution channel, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on type of disease, the market is classified as acute, sub-acute and chronic. Based upon type, global lower back pain is classified into diagnosis, surgery, medications analgesic medications, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and others. Based upon distribution channel, global lower back pain is classified into Direct and Retail. Based upon end-user, global lower back pain is classified into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

The regions covered in this Lower Back Pain market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of lower back pain is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Lower Back Pain Manufacturers:

Some major key players for Global Lower Back Pain Market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Vertebral Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioWave Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stayble Therapeutics AB, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd, ALLERGAN, Frontier Biotechnologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., SpineThera, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others.

Global Lower Back Pain Market Dynamics–

The rapidly increasing number of hospitalization cases and unmet requirements for lower back pain and increasing advanced pain relieving therapies are some of the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer and neurological problems is also supplementing the market growth. Inactive lifestyle is also expected to drive the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015 it was estimated 149 million days of work per year are lost because of lower back pain, with total costs estimated to be between $100 and $200 billion annually, approximately 5% of the people with back pain disability account for 75% of the costs associated with low back pain. The intensity of the pain also ranges from mild to severe low back pain is the second leading cause of disability worldwide being major welfare and economic problem. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the non-specific burden of lower back pain has been increased substantially around the globe which is estimated at 60–70% in industrialized countries whereas one-year prevalence increasing rate 15–45%, adult incidence 5% per year and mostly occurrence of LBP has seen in above 35 age group people.

However, lack of awareness among people regarding the severity of the lower back pain may restrict the growth of the market. In spite of that, recent research conducted by OptumLabs and Boston University School of Public Health provides insight into opportunities for better care options. the clear need to improve quality of life for people with LBP through treatments that adhere to clinical guidelines, which recommend first-line treatments of exercise, time and noninvasive therapies like physical therapy and chiropractic care, and discourage the use of opioids. The research finds that a patient’s initial choice in health care provider is seeing a non-invasive therapist first vs. a primary care physician for a new episode of lower back pain (LBP) outcome in much lower odds of early and long-term opioid use. The findings also suggest that health plans could play an important role in making it easier for consumers to consider noninvasive therapies for LBP.

Global Lower Back Pain Market Regional Analysis–

By region, the global lower back pain market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global lower back pain market. In addition, increased awareness over the availability of different treatment procedures for various chronic diseases is straightly leveling up the demand of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific lower back pain market is envisioned to grow at a fastest pace during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population and rising number of surgeries in this region. China, India & Japan are likely to contribute significantly in the growth of market in this region. According to the World population, the U.S. has highest aging population with the estimated population from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050 followed by Asia Pacific.

Key Benefits for Global Lower Back Pain Market Report–

Global Lower Back Pain Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Lower Back Pain Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Lower Back Pain Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Lower Back Pain Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Lower Back Pain Market Segmentation:–

By Type of Disease: Acute, Sub-Acute, Chronic

By Type: Diagnosis, Treatment, Surgery, Medications, Analgesic Medications, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Others

By Distribution Channel: Direct, Retail

By End-User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

